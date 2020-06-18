Social media interactions have become akin to prison violence.

There are no rules, disputes escalate rapidly and strangers shank each other in the comment sections.

There is plenty to be outraged by in the modern era; black lives absolutely do matter and there are glaring disparities in equality that need to be recognised, discussed and righted.

That being said, on Wednesday we saw an example of what can happen when the social media masses jump too quickly and thoughtlessly on an issue.

Rotorua's Gavin Eggleton received death threats and abuse on Facebook after commenting that tā moko is a "bar code" for Work and Income.

Rightfully, in my opinion, the 65-year-old was called out for his comment. It was screenshotted and shared hundreds of times. I have no issue with that.

Unfortunately, an innocent party was caught in the crossfire.

Eggleton was wrongly linked by people sharing his comment as the manager or owner of a Rotorua motel, Emerald Spa Resort on Fenton St, which prompted calls for people to protest outside the motel and boycott it.

That is the danger of social media, it's a lawless place where anything can be stated as fact and backed up by others who are equally in the wrong.

It has been more than 10 years since he owned the motel.

The motel had its reputation dragged through the mud all over Facebook on Wednesday afternoon because people believed something they read online.

None of the people who posted saying Eggleton was still the owner questioned that information. None thought to check that information.

This is one of the dangers of social media. It's a lawless place where anything can be stated as fact and backed up by others who are equally wrong.

This is also why we have media organisations such as newspapers and their websites. As journalists, we are held to high standards, we fact check, seek balance and are held accountable by legislation.

So, by all means, fight for what you believe in. Call out comments that are unacceptable.

But try to see through the initial red mist before going on the attack, check your facts and rely only on trustworthy sources.