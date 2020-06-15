I have never been a fan of Sir John Key but maybe it's time to go back to the flag referendum. Our old colonial flag is boring, difficult to recognise at world sporting events.

We have spent the money, gathered the data. Let's use it and give New Zealand a flag for our times.

Kay Macartney.

Rotorua

All lives matter...

I am absolutely astonished at the current Black Lives Matter worldwide cultural pandemic.

All lives matter, and to section off a part of society is, in my opinion, not only racist but goes against all the modern teaching of how not to target a certain race, religion or age.

The way in which multiculturalism is now taught and looked upon is not to create a target. for when you do then that target will become vilified.

Statues are not a symbol of a person's nasty past. It is the way in which we personify that statue.

All human beings have the inbuilt availability to have a part of themselves that is racist. It's how we live our lives and not get sucked into the vortex of propaganda that creates in the end a sympathetic view to anarchy.

I do not want to see a world without a police force to keep my neighbourhood protected and safe.

(Abridged)

Tony Lipanovic

Rotorua

Proud to be a New Zealander

Emmerson's cartoon of June 12 makes me proud to be a New Zealander.

I know things are not quite right yet but we all are working on it as a nation. What I love about this cartoon is mates sticking up for mates. It happens all the time; that's what makes New Zealand a great place to live.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

Say ''no'' to the cannabis referendum

Our politicians are asking us to accept a proven killer drug to be legally released to car and truck drivers on our streets and motorways, into the lives of our families, educators, business people, sports clubs, and into every aspect of our natural activities.

Just what planet have they been living on?

How dare they promote legalising so-called "recreational cannabis". Even the term is an insult to our way of life.



The life-long history of drugs on our roads, and the consequences of mixing them with our worst drug, alcohol, has taken many loved ones to their early graves and served us terrible, life-long injuries, robbed families of their husbands, wives and children for far too long.

I have no trouble supporting research into cannabis oils for pain relief.

Politicians pledged to look after the best interests of their constituents, and that includes taking personal responsibility for supporting the bill, and the referendum.

Can they live with that?

Do the right thing. Say ''no'' to the cannabis referendum.

Russell McKenzie

Tauranga

