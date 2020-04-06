Rotorua's mayor talks of a ''targeted'' approach in regards to rates (Opinion, April 3).

To whom would relief be offered, I wonder?

It would take months of detailed analysis to determine an equitable, targeted solution so how can the council have this completed in just a few days? We are all in the same boat.

Many landlords are being kind by offering rent reductions. So surely they are entitled to rates relief?

People have lost jobs or are on reduced wages. Many businesses and jobs may no longer exist when this crisis is over. A serious financial crisis has been born and how central and local government respond now will determine our future.

In my opinion, the mayor must follow her own advice and be kind to all. Offering rates relief would be a good start.

Council should be focusing on now, not years down the track. Put Vision 2030 on hold. Like other businesses, Rotorua Lakes Council must cut its spending immediately, review staffing levels and follow other big companies' example introducing pay cuts for senior staff.

On a positive note, the immediate future could be a good opportunity for Rotorua to diversify, to shift some eggs from the tourism basket.

Advertisement

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

Thanks to the media

I read Zizi Sparks' editorial (Opinion, April 4) about how important it is to stay informed in this time of isolation and how important the news media is.

It plays a critical part in keeping politicians honest and accountable.

The response to this pandemic has tragically at times been driven by politics. To begin with, Trump called it a hoax. His whole reaction has been to have one eye on re-election.

I also listen to the daily updates from our own politicians and have to say I am reassured they are doing their best as they wrestle with a monster which is unprecedented.

I would like to thank the news media for the vital job they are doing. They are helping to keep me connected to the outside world from my bubble.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua