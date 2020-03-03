I have just read your articles about the homeless in Rotorua, and how they are congregating in Kuirau Park.

This is New Zealand's shame.

Rotorua is being inundated by homeless from other cities.

There are now too many to ignore.

Advertisement

Tiny Deane took it upon himself to try and fix this problem. Should an individual try to mend something the Government should be sorting?

The wealth divide grows deeper as those with money sit on investment property, and people live in parks.

Obviously not a good look for a town trying to look flash for tourists.

Our dirty little secret has got a little messy.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Banning cheques 'thoughtless and cruel'

I wonder if the organisations responsible for banning cheques (News, March 2) realise how much distress this decision has caused many members of the older community.

A large proportion of this age group have never had dealings with the computerised world, and sadly have no family member on hand to assist.

Advertisement

This decision is, in my opinion, thoughtless and cruel, causing genuine anxiety.

These older people cannot stand for long in queues and using a cheque was convenient. Aged folk are vulnerable and do not have the strength to fight the issue.

(Abridged)

A N Christie

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• Letters may be used in other NZME publications.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz