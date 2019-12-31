Creating a caring community, focussing on children and creating a "banger Crankworx" festival are among the key things Rotorua leaders are hoping for in 2020. Kiri Gillespie finds out what is on leader's and locals wish list for the New Year.

John Paul College principal and former president of the Secondary Principals' Association of New Zealand Patrick Walsh

"That Rotorua becomes a beacon for educational excellence and equity; that all our Tamariki are well-fed, live in homes that are safe, warm and full of encouragement and aroha. [I wish] Rotorua citizens see children as our greatest taonga who should be protected against all forms of abuse [and] parents realise the potential and power of education to transform the lives of their children, Rotorua and Aotearoa."

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh. Photo / File

Rotorua deputy mayor Dave Donaldson

"Consent issued and design/build underway on our upgraded Wastewater Treatment Plant and alternative to the Whakarewarewa Forest Land Disposal System. A housing plan completed and implementation underway, major progress achieved on the Lakefront, Forest, Museum and SHMPAC projects, Stage-1 Te Ngae Road upgrade completed and NZTA funding committed for Stage-2 to the Airport plus a banger Crankworx Rotorua Festival in March!"

Deputy mayor Dave Donaldson is looking forward to 2020. Photo / File

Kiwibank local hero and president of the Rotorua Multicultural Council Margriet Theron

"I want us to become a more welcoming community for people who chose to make Rotorua home; [for] the Rotorua Multicultural Council to be the place where new migrants can meet others … and join in the celebrations of their festivals and cultures [and build links with the Maori community, settle successfully, and show local residents the contributions that migrants make to our city."

Kiwibank local hero and president of the Rotorua Multicultural Society Margriet Theron. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick

"I'd like to see a focus on investment in our kids in 2020, a drop in family violence and instead people looking out for one another. We want a caring community with people at its heart and for myself and council that will mean continuing to work with our community to improve services, facilities and deliver a plan for housing."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick hopes 2020 will help bring about a caring community with people at its heart. Photo / File

Rotorua MP Todd McClay

"Top of my wish list for 2020 is for people to be happy, healthy, safe and prosperous. I also want the government to stop sending people from around New Zealand and housing them in Rotorua motels. With the government refusing to confirm there are up to 300 rooms it's time they stopped using Rotorua as a dumping ground and put the interests and safety of locals first."

National Party MP Todd McClay is hoping for a happy, healthy, safe and prosperous 2020. Photo / File

New Rotorua councillor Fisher Wang

"[I wish] for our community to come together. After such tragic events in 2019, it is important that we look after one another during those hard times and lend out a helping hand when needed. I wish that we, as Rotorua look towards our rangatahi, the future and innovate, to make the right decisions for our future generations who will inherit this world, for them to unleash their potential."

Fisher Wang, 19, is the youngest person voted on to Rotorua Lakes Council.Photo / File

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller

"Wishing all our community a year of personal progress, safety and quiet satisfaction. I have lived here for 45 years, it's a great place, with awesome humble people, we just need a competent Government and decent infrastructure to make Tauranga the community it can be."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty-based list MP Angie Warren-Clark

"Enough to eat, somewhere to live and someone to love. Simple things but add good health, a safe home, a well and thriving environment, plenty of kindness and you've got my list for 2020. Of course, my own list includes a party vote win for Labour in the 2020 election – and to be fair, that means we all win."

Bay of Plenty-based Labour Party list MP Angie Warren-Clark is hoping for a win in the 2020 election. Photo / File

Janette Collin

I would like to see wages increase for all workers, not just minimum wage. I would like to see the homelessness situation improve. I really don't know what the answer is though but I see it every day.

Janette Collins, 58

Reporoa

Janette Collins

Pat Hall

I hope that my husband and I have got good health. I don't take it for granted anymore.

Pat Hall, 77

Fenton Park

Pat Hall

Bill Redward

I want just a nice easy year and just to keep working. Nothing too special.

Bill Redward, 66

Taupo

Bill Redward

Su Cammell

I really am quite content and don't want anything. I want to keep going because it's all going in the right direction.

Su Cammell (didn't want to say age)

Lake Rotoma

Su Cammell

Spence Wickliffe

I just want everyone to enjoy themselves and have a happy life.

Spence Wickliffe, 50s

Glenholme