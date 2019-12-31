Creating a caring community, focussing on children and creating a "banger Crankworx" festival are among the key things Rotorua leaders are hoping for in 2020. Kiri Gillespie finds out what is on leader's and locals

John Paul College principal and former president of the Secondary Principals' Association of New Zealand Patrick Walsh

Rotorua deputy mayor Dave Donaldson

Kiwibank local hero and president of the Rotorua Multicultural Council Margriet Theron

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick

Rotorua MP Todd McClay

New Rotorua councillor Fisher Wang

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bay of Plenty-based list MP Angie Warren-Clark

Janette Collin

Related articles:

Pat Hall

Bill Redward

Su Cammell

Spence Wickliffe