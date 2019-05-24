I read with interest that Hamilton City Council has set up $100,000 fund to neuter unowned cats. Their motive is to protect bird life and other vulnerable species.

Considering cats can have three litters a year and breed from the age of four months, things can quickly get out of control.

A couple of years ago, our council also put aside money for the same sort of project. As far as I know, it has expired.

My experience of the SPCA is that they are inundated with cats.

It makes a lot of sense to me to stop the breeding in the first place. No, I don't hate felines. Unhealthy, unwanted cats break my heart.

I guess our council has far more important things to spend on, like the soon to be unveiled, inappropriate sculpture which will be plonked the middle of the Hemo roundabout.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Elderly will be targeted

It is unfortunate that KiwiBank owned by NZ Post now follows the actions of its parent by making things even more difficult for the elderly by stopping cheques. The result will be that we oldies will hold cash to pay bills and be a great target for those who have no wish to work

Alf Hoyle

Rotorua



Cost to Rotorua?

I read with interest the article regarding Green MP Eugenie Sage declining OceanaGold tailings storage facility, stating nine years is plenty of time to find new jobs for the people affected. What are these jobs, especially at $100,000 average?

This same minister has a bill before a select committee which has sparked concern about the possible removal of trout from our lakes, rivers and streams.

How much will this cost Rotorua in terms of lost revenue to tourism and the love of the outdoors, which is priceless? (Abridged)

Rod Hinitt

Rotorua



God's warning

I quote, "Acceptance and tolerance is the new fabric of morality in modern society and those who don't agree with this must expect that their views will meet with disapproval" (Opinion, May 22).

It would be a fair stretch of one's imagination to believe that Israel Folau would not have expected a backlash from his social media posting.

Any Christian who stands on the Truth of God's WORD can and should expect the same. The fact that society has moved on from the moral norms that some adhered to only a generation or two ago does not make this new morality right.

The morality that Folau espouses is not and never has been based on the popular vote of the masses, but upon the love and grace and passion that God has for His people. God is unchanging, and He warns society through His church of the consequences of turning from His ways. One only needs to look at the history of Israel during the 14 generations of their kings (David to the Babylonian captivity) to see this truth.

Check out to the history of every civilisation and one will see that moral decline always proceeds destruction. We can argue for the freedom to choose one's personal moral path as much as we like and all are free to do so, but if the people of God do not speak up in warning, then His judgement will be upon them.

John Williams

Ngongotaha



