With the shortage of affordable new homes, I read the piece in today's Post ( News, February 13) about KiwiBuild homes not selling with my despairing face on.

Apparently "there's a lot of new housing going up very fast", and there are "six high-quality KiwiBuild homes in Wanaka" that haven't sold "despite five months of marketing".

The reason for this lack of interest apparently is "... people in Wanaka can't adjust to smaller places". Ah, bless. Not everyone can have their Kiwi quarter-acre, boat and spa straight away. To paraphrase Julia Gillard: "Buy up or shut up".

William Wright

Glenholme



Advertisement

Build for the future

News that the Tarawera roundabout is set to be upgraded with traffic lights to better control traffic flows is very welcome, but NZTA and the council must ensure they work with nearby businesses to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum during construction by communicating as work is rolled out, and maintaining access.

The need for major works at this site points to the larger issue at hand, which is that successive administrations at the various levels of government have failed to adequately plan for growth in Rotorua.

The fact that 99 per cent of the traffic into and out of Rotorua is forced to squeeze through two roundabouts, Ngongotaha, and Tarawera, causing daily delays to residents and placing a burden on productivity, shows how planning for growth has failed.

The 2018 BOP Regional Council Land Transport Plan, which guides NZTA spending, offers little hope.

With Te Ngae Rd, capacity improvements are not considered urgent, ranked at 14.

The Ngongotaha to Fairy Springs Rd corridor and roundabout don't even get a mention in the 40+ Prioritised Activities.

As we've come to expect on this side of the hill, many Tauranga projects sit higher on the list.

With Rotorua continuing to be a great place to call home, meaning more growth is on the horizon, it is vital those in power show leadership by not only ensuring projects given the green light run smoothly but by ensuring we build for growth now to avoid history repeating itself time and time again.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the editor's discretion.

• The editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz

