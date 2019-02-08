I don't know where the Rotorua Daily Post's cartoonist gets his or her ideas from, but they're miles away from reality.

The cartoon on February 4, showing an evil US dictator threatening Venezuela, is so ludicrous I can't invent an analogy for it.

Unlike 'Body', I have lived in South America and I can assure the cartoonist that people there are uniformly positive in their view of the US, seeing it as a type of heaven.

Entire towns move to the US, en mass, to escape the crushing corruption of their own governments.

Governments, perhaps like ours, that fail to regulate rental housing or business and leave huge numbers of people homeless and disenfranchised, in their failed socialist experiments.

'Let's build 100,000 houses for the poor' Nicholas Maduro probably said.

'We can do this!' I can hear him say on the state-controlled TV.

GJ Philip

Taupo



Cyclists and congestion

I am amazed at the naivety of the statement (Opinion, January 22) that cyclists reduce congestion on the roads in Rotorua.

The introduction of cycleways has not increased the number of cyclists on the roads at any time of the day but has induced shoppers to desert the heart of our city in favour of the easier options for parking, where the big retail players realised the opportunities were.

Very few workers cycle to their workplace and even fewer cycle to do their shopping.

Cycleways are an amusement for people who have very little else to worry about.



Brian W Judkins

Rotorua



Great work

The recent publication of the success of the Indian Cricket Club in Rotorua again demonstrates the massive contribution that the group has made to the development and nurturing of cricket within the city.



Their contribution, particularly in the growth and positive future direction of Junior cricket, is legendary.

Their leadership and support have been immense.



Jim McTamney

Mount Maunganui



Parking system unsatisfactory

Surely any parking system should be easy to use and convenient to the users. Rotorua's new system is neither.

Why cannot all the new parking meters take coins? It is not convenient if parked on one side of the street to be unable to use a coin.

Not everyone has the required bank cards where coins cannot be used.

For a mother with small children or a person with disabilities to have to cross a wide and busy street to use coins is not always easy or even safe.

The instructions if using a card are not that clear and do not use terms common in New Zealand.

How many people call their car registration a "plate"? The increase from 50 cents to $1 dollar for a short term park is not great but over a year could amount to quite a few dollars plus interest to the bank if a credit card is used.

Is this a sneaky way for council and IPark to increase their parking revenue?

Why was it necessary to obtain Swiss meters? We have not been told how much the change has cost nor how much the fairly frequent repairs and adjustments are costing.

Other councils may well be using this new system, but we have not heard how their users feel about the system.

It is all quite unsatisfactory.

Rosemary Michie /strong>

Rotorua

