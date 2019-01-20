We asked people if they knew the Ngongotahā Stream wasn't safe for swimming and whether it was a surprise.

Mikaela Frost, 25

I didn't know. So many people swim in there. It's the same view I have of Lake Rotorua, it all links up. It does come as a surprise, I thought it was a really clean, nice river.

Paoro Murirere, 18

I didn't know it was unsafe but we'll still come fishing here.

Nikora Orchard, 44

I did not know that. I thought it was safe to swim in there. I've not been swimming in there though. I'm not surprised.

Sonny Hicks, 18

I didn't know it was unsafe. I'm surprised.

