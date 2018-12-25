I recently read computer security specialists are saying electronic voting is insecure.

While the council at the last local body elections was all in favour of voting online, we at Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers (RDRR) had a look at it and came to the conclusion it was a dangerous form of voting due to insecurity.

Finally, Parliament came to the same view on the grounds of security and cost, so the proposed trial was dropped.

Now I see these experts have carried out the same exercise and reached the same conclusions as us. Yet still, local bodies want to try it, which shows they are not listening and not doing their homework.

Advertisement

Like a lot of people, they are overawed by electronic communications and can't see the pitfalls when they trip over them. While I hate to skite and say "we told you so", if ever there was an opportunity to do that, this would be it.

Apart from the old-fashioned ballot box, no easy method of voting can be secure. If people are apathetic enough not to vote that is their own fault when councils live beyond their means and expect everyone to pay for it.

I am not convinced by trying to make life easy for the lazy and disinterested, it can alter their attitudes because, as the old saying has it, you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink.

AJ MacKenzie

Rotorua



Vipond family

Once again I would like to congratulate Jill Nicolas for her journalism skills, in bringing us the condensed life stories of the distaff - Vipond family (Our People, December 22) (I learnt a new word, and its meaning – distaff.)

Five generations is a remarkable achievement. What a great read, as I followed the lives of Jeanie Vipond – the matriarch - and her family.

Heartfelt, tinged with sadness at times, and then elation with the latest birth of Keiza Tamana. What Christmas joy for this family. Great photos to be treasured as well.

Thank you to the Vipond girls for sharing your personal journeys and, a big thank you Jill, for bringing us these wonderful stories.

Merry Christmas to all.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua



The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email to editor@dailypost.co.nz or write to the Editor, PO Box 1442, Rotorua 3040.