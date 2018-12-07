Street view: What's the best thing about living in Rotorua?

Bruce Hayman

It's pretty awesome. People like doing outdoor things like trout fishing.

Bruce Hayman, 54

Sunset

Ivan Deadman

I like everything about Rotorua. I've lived here since 1936.

Ivan Deadman, 93

Springfield

Tasi Ulale

It's a very friendly place and it's a great place to bring families up in.

Tasi Ulale, 77

Westbrook

Colleen Mounty

I would say hospitality, the kindness of people, and people like to help anyone - whether they are tourists or locals.

Colleen Mounty, 65+

Central