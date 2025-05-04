Advertisement
On The Up: Arawa Park track renovated and ready for Rotorua Cup Day

Rotorua Racing Club hopes to build on recent growth at Arawa Park in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Horse racing returns to Arawa Park Racecourse this month after a period of track maintenance and renovation.

Rotorua Racing Club is preparing to host its premier annual event, Rotorua Cup Day, on May 10 and hopes to build on the season’s successes.

General manager Damien Radesic said in a statement that over summer the club had done an extensive track renovation to enhance racing conditions.

The work included mowing the grass down to a height of 20mm, scarifying it to remove thatch, draining, and coring the track, and using other specialised techniques.

“This is all done to open up the profile of the track.”

Radesic said once the surface preparation work was done, the track was reseeded with sports oval grass seed and irrigated on a strict schedule to support grass propagation.

Rotorua Racing general manager Damien Radesic at Arawa Park.
The propagation process took about 10 days before shoots were seen and when the seed had taken hold of the track, the entire surface was mowed to 60mm with a rake on it so the grass stood up and no matting occurred.

“This process is one that the club commits to each season to ensure we’re investing in our most important tool, the track itself,” Radesic said.

“We make a commitment to our stakeholders to present a surface that’s fair and safe and our track renovation each year allows us to do so.”

The club said it had a “renewed commitment to engaging with the local Rotorua community”.

This approach led to about 3000 people attending the Holiday Raceday in December, marking a significant increase in turnout this season.

Crown Princess, ridden by Wiremu Pinn, wins the Arawa Park Hotel Rotorua Maiden on Holiday Raceday at Arawa Park in December. Photo / Supplied
Radesic said it was the best Holiday Raceday he had seen in many years.

The day’s strong performance was also reflected in financial results, with total turnover up 24%.

The statement said the broader New Zealand thoroughbred racing industry has also experienced significant growth, particularly following the TAB’s 25-year partnership with international wagering operator Entain.

Crowds gather to watch the action at Arawa Park.
This collaboration has led to substantial investments aimed at enhancing the industry’s sustainability and competitiveness.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) also announced a $20.3 million increase in stakes funding for the 2023/24 racing season, followed by a further $10m for 2024/25, elevating the total to $90.8m.

Rotorua Racing Club said these developments had boosted prizemoney and fostered a renewed sense of professionalism and growth within the industry, benefiting clubs like Rotorua and enhancing the racing experience for participants and fans alike.

Radesic said as the club prepared for the Campbell Infrastructure Rotorua Cup Day on May 10, the focus remained on delivering an exceptional experience for attendees.

“Campbell Infrastructure Rotorua Cup Day remains a highlight on the Rotorua sporting calendar with both of the club’s feature races held on this day, including the time-honoured Rotorua Cup.”

General admission is free and there will also be free entertainment for the younger crowd, including a bouncy castle, face painting, and a range of fun games.

The club will host its winter meeting on July 2 and final meeting of the season on July 19.

