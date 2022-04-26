Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimated 50,000 New Zealanders would leave the country over the next year to head off on an OE or for work. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Industries struggling to find employees are starting to sound like a broken record.

First there was kiwifruit. In February, the industry needed 24,000 employees for the harvest.

Then there was trucking. An industry where people can apparently earn a six-figure income was struggling to find workers.

Most recently we shone a light on forestry.

One mill was forced to close on Friday due to the dire shortage. The mill owner is even back on the tools.

As Carmen Hall wrote in an editorial on Monday, these all have hard, physical work in common and some people do have an aversion to this.

It is also a problem that is only going to get worse and something we can do little about.

Earlier this month NZ Herald reported the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment had estimated 50,000 New Zealanders would leave the country over the next year to head off on an OE or for work as the borders reopen after two years of Covid-19 restricting travel.

Some friends I speak to feel New Zealand may not be the best place to live any more. Last week inflation hit 6.9 per cent for the year to March 31, the largest movement since a 7.6 per cent annual increase in the year to June 1990.

Petrol and food prices are soaring. Home ownership is out of reach for many.

It is no wonder Kiwis are looking for greener pastures overseas.

We could say it is up to businesses to provide incentives for workers to stay. Many are doing this already.

In January we reported the likes of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council offered social clubs, flexible working options, te reo Māori classes, support for annual eye tests, life insurance, and a sick leave bank staff could apply to.

Rotorua Lakes Council offered things such as discounts on local services including gym corporate discounts and free aquatic centre use. Red Stag Group offered $200 vouchers for gym memberships and sports events, $3000 to stay up to date with Covid vaccinations, and yearly bonuses.

However, if people in their 20s want to and can jet off, they will. An OE has long been a traditional Kiwi rite of passage and no workplace bonus is likely to stop that.

While we are likely to lose young Kiwis overseas, the border opening also means we can welcome people here to work and live.

Labour industries need to ride this wave out. The only hope now is that with the borders open, migration goes both ways.