Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Are you missing out? What perks some bosses are offering

7 minutes to read
The job market is strong, but potential workers are being cautioned due to the uncertainty created by Omicron. Photo / Getty Images

The job market is strong, but potential workers are being cautioned due to the uncertainty created by Omicron. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Employers are offering a wide range of incentives to retain staff as workers search for the best deal in a hot labour market.

Potential candidates were often focused on workplace culture, flexibility and higher wages.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.