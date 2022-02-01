Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Want a job? 24,000 seasonal kiwifruit workers needed for 2022 harvest as labour shortage bites

6 minutes to read
Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

The kiwifruit industry is bracing itself for a chronic labour shortage in the lead-up to this year's harvest, which was expected to be another record-breaker.

Experienced workers may be able to earn up to $40

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.