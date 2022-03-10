Fraser McKenzie (right) being presented his certificate by Mark Lawrence JP. Photo / Supplied

There are many ways in which Justices of the Peace assist members of the community, and for one man who was a JP for 50 years it was a fulfilling role.

Presentations were made to three awardees on Tuesday evening at a JP training session, recognising the years of service they had given to the community.

The presentations were made by Mark Lawrence JP, vice president of the Rotorua & Districts Justice of the Peace Association.

The association covers all of the Rotorua and Taupō districts, including Turangi and the Tokoroa - Mangakino - Atiamuri regions of the South Waikato District.

The three awardees were Krishna Lal Pragji for 15 years' service as a JP in Rotorua, Graeme Drabble for 25 years' service in Rotorua plus a JP retired pin, and Fraser McKenzie (MNZM, DIP AG) for 50 years' service in Rotorua plus a JP retired pin.

Fraser McKenzie says he was asked and sworn in to become a Justice of the Peace in September 1971.

He was a farmer in Ngakuru at the time and there was a goal of having JPs covering the district.

In late 1956 he won a ballot for a 66ha undeveloped block on Rehi Rd. From that original block, he expanded his farm to a considerable size, and was extensively involved in rural affairs, the school and church.

He has now been in the Rotorua city area for the last four years.

Fraser says as a JP you get involved in a whole lot of things.

Some of the duties JPs can undertake include witnessing signatures on documents;

certifying copies of documents; completing declarations (including statutory declarations), affidavits or affirmations; and swearing affidavits or affirming affirmations.

"When I started there was really no training, but now they run formal training sessions and there's a big manual."

Fraser says it is a fulfilling role because you are providing a service to the community.

He says as a JP you don't have to necessarily know a person's business in full, but you have to make sure they understand the implications if they are telling lies.



Although it has been fulfilling, he says there is a degree of relief to be retiring as he now won't be getting calls out of the blue to make appointments.