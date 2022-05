Fire at Grant Johnstone Nissan in Rotorua.

Firefighters are battling a building fire in Fairy Springs Rd, Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said the fire was in a workshop about 10m by 20m.

He said further resources were being called to the scene.

A reporter at the scene could see six fire appliances and "lots of smoke". Police were also there.

He said the northbound direction was down to one lane.

More to come.