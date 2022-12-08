When the going gets tough, the tough get giving

Glehnolme School donated an incredible 1061 cans to Fill the Bus. Photo / Mead Norton





It’s been a tough year for many in Rotorua, with almost everything getting more expensive and the enduring legacy of pandemic-era Government policies taking its toll.

So you’d forgive the residents of this tourism town, known for its manaakitanga, if they were mostly looking inward and just focusing on caring for their own whanau this Christmas.

On Wednesday, however, it seemed like that could not be further from the truth, as hoards of locals took part in the eighth Full the Bus campaign for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank.

With the Grinch at the wheel and The Hits, Rotorua Daily Post and Rotorua Weekender elves aboard, the CityRide bus tootled around the city as people piled so many boxes and bags of donations into it that it had to be regularly cleared to make way for more stuff.

The total collected result was 10,041 items - eclipsing the donation record set in 2020 by more than 600.

The gifts rolled in from 15 schools, Rotorua Lakes Council and a host of businesses and organisations.

A single school, with a roll count of just 336, was responsible for 10 per cent of the total.

“1061 cans” read the handmade sign on proud display when the big green bus visited Glenholme School, which had held a competition between the classrooms for who could bring in the most items.

The school takes part every year but the students, staff and community really outdid themselves in 2022.

They, like every person or team or organisation who added to the donation pile, should feel incredibly proud.

It was not just the quantity of items that blew the Sallies away as their team unpacked into the night, but the quality.

Otonga School donated to Fill the Bus. Photo / Mead Norton

Salvation Army Rotorua Corps officer Hana Seddon said there were many thoughtful donations and gifts not usually seen.

The latest instalment of this tradition of generosity on wheels demonstrates yet again the spirit of giving and sharing - as well as resilience - in the Rotorua community, even through tough times.

Layne Murray, 12, from Mokoia Intermediate summed it up nicely: “We think it’s important that all families have a great Christmas.”

Fill the Bus is part of the six-week Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, which runs until December 23 and aims to support the foodbank through the holidays and into next year.

We’d love to see another record set, so if you missed the bus the good news is there is still time to give - whether that’s your groceries, your money or your time.

Thank you so much for your support, Rotorua.



































