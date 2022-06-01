Mountain Bike Rotorua guides hope to see hundreds of riders out in the forest this long weekend. Photo / Supplied

Mountain Bike Rotorua guides hope to see hundreds of riders out in the forest this long weekend. Photo / Supplied

Buffets, bubble tea, ziplining, and mountain biking trails galore are open for visitors to Rotorua this Queen's Birthday weekend.

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said local operators have been working really hard to innovate and develop their products in anticipation of visitors returning.

"The brand new Rotorua Ziplines at Okere Falls, and Skylines' amazing new luge tracks are great examples of what businesses are doing to enhance the offerings."

Wilson said the tourism organisation's accommodation data showed Rotorua would be close to full capacity for the weekend.

Rotorua Ziplines director Sam Sutton said he looked forward to more people experiencing the unique view of Okere Falls the new attraction offered - at speeds of up to 55 kilometres an hour.

"... depending on how many pies you enjoy."

As part of a mission to "restore the falls to their pre-people glory" and create a predator-free sanctuary, every zipliner also plants a tree.

Rotorua Ziplines director Sam Sutton. Photo / NZME

Rotorua's newest zipline takes visitors on a spectacular tour above Okere Falls. Photo / Supplied

Mountain Bike Rotorua manager Michael said it looked like a good chunk of its 140-bike fleet would be booked out over the weekend.

"We're hoping to see hundreds of riders out in the forest.

"There are quite a few family-friendly trails out there and tracks for beginners through to more experienced riders."

He said Mountain Bike Rotorua was an "all-weather" operation and guides would be ready for visitors, rain or shine, with friendly advice.

"They know the trails like the backs of their hands."

Tearrific owner Chris Senerpida. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tearrific owner Chris Senerpida said he'd be parking his bubble tea truck down by the Rotorua Lake Front.

"There's a great view down there. It's really relaxing," Senerpida said.

"Plus you get to see the families and kids laughing and having a good time."

During a busy, sunny day in the school holidays, Senerpida said there could easily have been hundreds of people at the lakeside.

"Hopefully the weather's good this weekend."

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar said Rotorua continued to be a long weekend destination for Kiwi whānau.

"We anticipate this Queen's Birthday weekend [turnout] will be just as strong."

Te Puia had great Easter and May school holidays trading periods.

"If this weekend reaches similar levels or better, we will be thrilled.

"Kiwis still seem keen to travel domestically and Rotorua, as always, is convenient, well situated to large population centres and has lots to offer."

Cossar said all parts of Te Puia's operation would be open, including buffets on Friday night, Saturday (hāngi) and for Sunday brunch.

"We are seeing growing demand and great reviews for our Geyser by Night Experience, with the hot pool cooked dessert a real crowd pleaser."

Blue Lake Top 10 owner and operations manager Kelsi Hira said bookings were high.

"All of our roofed accommodation is fully booked for the three nights from Friday to Sunday."

Hira said around 25 per cent of Blue Lake Top 10's campsites were also booked.

"We're hopeful that if the weather clears, we may have a few more campers book in the last minute."

What's on in the Bay of Plenty this long weekend

Te Mana Wāhine Toa – Women of Strength

Local artist, Vendela Elliott showcases work inspired by women for women.

June 4-25 10.30am to 2pm, Arts Village, Hinemaru St

Under the Stars – A Matariki Exhibition

An exhibition celebrating Matariki with work from Rotorua-based artists.

June 4-25 10.30am to 2pm, Arts Village, Hinemaru St

Project Youth Hip Hop

Dance Competition at Trustpower Baypark Arena from1pm to 10.30pm.

Saturday-Sunday, June 4-5

You Should Be Dancing

Giant disco celebration at Totara St from 8pm until late.

Saturday, June 4, T18, entry $20

Rotorua Jazz Club

Heavy Loung'in – acoustic gypsy swing, Latin grooves and dynamic improvisation.

Sunday, June 5, Citizens Club 4.30 to 8pm, $20 casual, $10 members

Mount Maunganui re:generate Fashion Market

Stalls of preloved fashion and accessories

Monday, June 6 from 10am to 2pm at Mount Maunganui Sports Centre