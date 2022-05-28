Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua owners pocket nearly $14,000 in a year using Bachcare

6 minutes to read
Bachcare says properties in Rotorua earned owners an average of $13,750. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty residents pocketed an average of $14,300 renting out their properties on holiday accommodation booking site Bachcare in the last year, new data shows.

But an accommodation owner says while holiday homes are

