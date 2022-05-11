Inferno Crater at Waimangu Volcanic Valley. Photo / Waimangu Volcanic Valley

Rotorua tourism operators say the early border reopening shows international visitors the city is "open for business and ready to go", but it's too early to know if it will boost business this winter.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced New Zealand's international border would reopen to all tourists and visa holders on July 31 - two months earlier than planned.

The border would open the country to all visa categories - including tourists, workers, families and students.

Changes included lifting the ban on cruise ships by the end of July.

She also shared a raft of immigration changes including pathways to residency for highly skilled workers in global demand.

Changes to immigration settings included a simplified immigration process, and visa extensions for about 20,000 migrants already in New Zealand to ensure skilled workers remained in the country.

It also included a "Green List" of more than 85 hard-to-fill roles to attract and retain skilled workers to fill skill shortages.

Pre-departure testing would be also removed from July 31.

Waimangu Volcanic Valley general manager Adam Hughes. Photo / Supplied

Waimangu Volcanic Valley general manager Adam Hughes said it was "fantastic" that the border would reopen two months earlier than expected and it would help solidify confidence in New Zealand as a destination.

"It shows we are open for business and ready to go."

He said the move had the potential to improve what could have been a "tough winter".

"Any extra two or three people from the likes of India, Thailand or Indonesia that are now on that list makes a difference for us."

Between 90 and 95 per cent of visitors to the geothermal valley were from overseas pre-Covid, however, the business had pivoted since the border closure.

"There is a tangible benefit to the border opening time changing. If we can get a few more people in the depth of winter - fantastic."

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said the cruise ship ban lifting was "great news" as vessels docking in Tauranga had been a "significant market" for the city.

"While we may not be flooded with overseas visitors immediately, it will be a quicker resumption than previously anticipated," she said.

"We can't expect it all to happen at once but it will build up."

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said the change would not be a "silver bullet" for local tourism operators, however it made sense.

"There isn't going to be a line of 10,000 people coming on the first-day non-visa waivered countries can come in. It's still a long haul through this winter period."

Canopy Tours Rotorua general manager Paul Button. Photo / Andrew Warner

He was expecting more international visitors would start arriving from October which would help "prop up" business in the region.

"They are the good spenders," he said.

"There's a real gap, domestic demand only has a certain type of profile."

Gert Taljaard, chief executive of Polynesian Spa, described the border reopening as a "magnificently positive development".

He had been hoping the scheduled reopening for October would be brought forward, saying it would help "build business back up".

It was too early to say if it would have an immediate impact on business this winter, however Taljaard believed the "early shoots of recovery" they were starting to see would only gain momentum from July onwards.

Chief executive of Polynesian Spa Gert Taljaard. Photo / NZME

"It's a pretty short lead for people to plan trips, but it's better open than not. It's excellent news."

He said it was important for the business to have access to the international labour market - particularly those with hospitality experience in deluxe environments.

"Our philosophy has been to employ local people first. That will never change.

"However, sometimes we do seek specific skill sets and quite often international candidates would come with those skills and really add to business."

A spokeswoman for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said the business was "happy to see continued progress in removing restrictions" as winter approached.

Schools International Education Business Association executive director John van der Zwan said it was positive news but he was waiting for more specific details about the re-entry of international students.

"We are pleased and excited. It's good that it has been brought forward, but I don't know any detail other than that."

The Waihi-based organisation supports and advocates for schools across the country that host international students.

Destination Rotorua was approached for comment.