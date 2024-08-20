Pictured left to right in June 2023: Siblings Sapphire Patuwai, Afyna Patuwai, Raphael Patuwai and Sapphire's husband Hoani Atkins-Williams Patuwai. Raphael is holding a photo of his father Robert Patuwai who died when Raphael was 12.
The doctor told them Raphael would be in hospital for at least two to three weeks, she said.
“Regarding the circumstances, we’re holding up pretty good. We’re a strong family – we’ve been through a lot. We’re just trying to keep as positive as possible for our brother and sending good energy towards him so he can feel all of that … He’s a strong man.”
Sapphire said Raphael – a former Trident High School student – had just turned 18 and loved kickboxing and cooking.
She said Raphael was “the baby of our family” – the pair were two of seven siblings.
A Givealittle page has been set up for Raphael. Donations would go towards his rehabilitation and everything he needed to get better, Sapphire said.
“I just want to thank everyone for their messages of love and tautoko [support]. Me and my family are forever grateful, especially towards our community because they’ve been amazing. Any messages, any words of encouragement, all of it, it means so much to us … and it helps more than they will ever know.”