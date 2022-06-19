Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Whakatāne homicide investigation: Man dies after being seriously assaulted

Quick Read
Police are seeking information from the public to assist their investigation. Photo / File

Police are seeking information from the public to assist their investigation. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police has launched a homicide investigation after a man who was seriously assaulted on Saturday died.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Whakatāne Hospital yesterday shortly before 11.30am after being seriously assaulted.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? GET IN TOUCH HERE

Police say the victim received medical care and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital. He died today.

A homicide investigation has subsequently commenced and police are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220618/2962.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come.