Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Whakatāne company admits illegal plastics discharge

5 minutes to read
A handful of plastic retrieved after the discharge. Photo / Supplied

A handful of plastic retrieved after the discharge. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

"Carelessness to a high degree."

That is how a lawyer has described the actions of an Eastern Bay of Plenty company that admitted discharging plastic contaminated wastewater into the Whakatāne River twice.

Whakatāne Mill Limited

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.