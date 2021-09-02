Well-known author Adrienne Nairn set to inspire in Rotorua

Author Adrienne Nairn is bringing an inspiring event to Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Are you an avid reader or writer in need of a bit of inspiration?

Adrienne Nairn has announced that her next event, Inspire, is scheduled for October 9 in Rotorua.

The event will feature a range of speakers from literary experts to Adrienne herself.

Winner of a 2020 Kiwi Bank Local Heroes Award, Adrienne is an esteemed author who, pairing up with lifestyle writer Maria de Jong, has turned her autobiography 'My Brother My Enemy' into a successful novel - 'The Inheritance Thief'.

Inspire will be a creative workshop for avid readers and writers, aimed at those who love the literary experience.

Attendees will have the chance to learn from industry experts and network with writers and like-minded people over bubbles and bites.

The event will be held at Distinction Rotorua Hotel & Conference Centre, featuring a range of speakers, books by local authors and personal stories of the experience of writing.

Adrienne says, "I'm always an advocate of encouraging others to write, particularly their own stories. A seemingly minor event in our family blew up out of all proportion, changing the lives of many.

"This led me to write my autobiography perhaps earlier than I would have done.

"However, this event is not so much about my family story, but my experiences in putting the book together - the pitfalls, the successes, the failures, marketing and eventually selling.

"Networking and learning with others is paramount to our ambition. I hesitate to call myself an author. I had help, lots of it, and I hope this event will help others."

A donation from ticket sales will go to St John in support of its amazing work in the community.

St John is a charitable organisation offering ambulance services, first aid training and healthcare services.

Tickets include a copy of 'The Inheritance Thief', a glass of bubbles, food, workshops, guest speakers, goody bags, and networking with guest authors and local writers.

Limited tickets are available. More information can be found at www.eventbrite.co.nz.

The details

- What: Inspire creative workshop

- When: Saturday, October 9, 2pm to 5.30pm

-Where: Distinction Rotorua Hotel & Conference Centre

- Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.nz