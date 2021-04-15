Author talk with New Zealand journalists delves into true crime world

Jared Savage. Photo / Supplied

True crime junkies and those who love books in general will have the opportunity to hear from two of New Zealand's most respected journalists.

A free author talk with Jared Savage and Steve Braunias is being held at McLeods Booksellers on Wednesday, April 21.

McLeods Booksellers manager Jemma Morrison says the event will include Jared and Steve discussing their latest books, Gangland and Missing Persons respectively.

"They will be having a conversation about their books, writing process and true crime in New Zealand which is what both of their books are about.

"This will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience, and a book signing."

The authors are two of New Zealand's most respected journalists and both specialise in reporting on true crime in New Zealand, she says.

"Steve has followed some of New Zealand's most high profile criminal cases and digests some of these in his new book.

"Jared is focusing on gang culture in New Zealand and in his book he shines a light into New Zealand's rising underworld of organised crime and violent gangs. It is a one-off event because the two authors will not be having any other combined event in NZ."

Steve Braunias. Photo / Supplied

Jemma says, "People have a real interest in true crime and in why people get caught up in this dark underbelly of society.

"Jared and Steve are talented writers with a big following who deal with this topic in an interesting and informative way."

She says it is very exciting for McLeods Booksellers - and in the wider scope - Rotorua, to have the honour of hosting these two journalists.

"We do not often have the opportunity to have author visits in Rotorua and we are keen to put Rotorua on the map with literary events.

Books 'Gangland' by Jared Savage and 'Missing Persons' by Steve Braunias. Photo / Supplied

"True crime is an issue which is very relevant to the Rotorua community and will be of interest to people of a wide demographic."

The event is free and open to anyone and everyone, she says.

The details

- What: Author talk with journalists Jared Savage and Steve Braunias

- When: Wednesday, April 21, 6pm start

- Where: McLeods Booksellers, 1148 Pukuatua St

- Free