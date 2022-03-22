Flooding in Rotorua.

Heavy rain continues to fall around the region with wastewater overflows reported in Rotorua, including one at the treatment plant.

Meanwhile, roads in the Bay of Plenty town of Edgecumbe have been closed due to "extensive" flooding.

At 2.41pm, Whakatane District Council called for people to avoid travel in the area where possible as waves from surface flooding were being pushed into people's properties.

The council also advised the intersection of Rata Ave and Puriri Cres was closed.

A fresh MetService warning has been issued for the Bay through to 9pm. A heavy rain watch is also in place for Taupō.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in place until midnight.

An Edgecumbe resident, who would not be named, said flooding on Matai and Totara Sts was so high, it reached above the kerb and across the road.

It was "deep enough that I wouldn't drive through it".



The resident was driving to pick her daughter up from school and found people's yards soaked. She said she was concerned water lapping from passing vehicles would reach people's homes.

Rotorua Lakes Council said a wastewater overflow had occurred at the Wastewater Treatment Plant inlet pumps around 7.30am.

The overflow was caused by the significant amount of stormwater entering the wastewater network and temporarily exceeding the capacity of the plant to process it, the council said.

The wastewater, unable to be processed, overflowed into a nearby stormwater drain which leads to Lake Rotorua at Sulphur Bay. The council said the overflows were not the result of any equipment failure.

The overflow has stopped and sampling of the nearby stormwater network is under way.

Public health warning signs will also be placed near any public-access areas found to be affected.

❗ Eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne have been added to the Severe Thunderstorm Watch ❗



Full details on all the current Watches and Warnings: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/u4IvxQW6tP — MetService (@MetService) March 23, 2022

A wastewater overflow also occurred at a manhole on Victoria St this morning. Crews are on site to clean the affected area and public health warning signs will be placed near any public-access areas found to be affected.

Crews attend weather-related callouts and power outages

Council crews have attended several weather-related call-outs and there has been a major power outage in several Rotorua suburbs.

Glenholme resident Chris Parnell said it had been a "pretty stressful morning" after heavy rain overnight resulted in the downstairs level of his home flooding.

He described the flooding as "significant" with some household items and furnishings damaged. Parnell woke up in the middle of the night to find the backyard filling up with water.

Sandbags were used to stop water entering the Parnell residence in Glenholme this morning. Photo / Supplied

"It was like a pool out the back. It went right through into the bottom of the house. One of the rooms is carpeted and filled up with water. It is going to be a big clean up."

With all this wet weather our flood teams are keeping a close watch on our Bay of Plenty river levels. Our Flood Room is... Posted by Bay of Plenty Regional Council on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

To make matters worse his family were isolating as a household member tested positive for Covid last week. Parnell said fire crews turned up to help this morning but by that time excess water had started to drain.

Rotorua Lakes Council said Fulton Hogan crews had attended numerous weather-related callouts up today.

This included flooding, streams flowing onto the road, overhanging trees and lifted manhole covers. Crews responded to a flooding job where a car was stuck at the intersection of Malfroy and Miller Rds at 6.37am.

UPDATE 9:30AM

Lanes remain BLOCKED on #SH5 and an additional slip has now been reported north of Ohaaki Rd. Please proceed with caution and expect delays. ^LB https://t.co/PcxtMQwY0Z — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 22, 2022

Seven Fulton Hogan crews were attending to calls as they came in, the council said.

The council urged residents to take care while driving as there was likely to be surface flooding, small washouts, tree falls and debris on the road. It's best to avoid swimming in rivers, streams, beaches and harbour areas for at least 48 hours after heavy rain.

There is likely to be contamination from rural and urban run-off in water ways after heavy rain.

To report weather-related issues contact the council on 07 348 4199

Meanwhile, State Highway 5 at Ohaaki between Rotorua and Taupō is blocked due to a slip and fallen trees. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said delays were expected. State Highway at Pikowai is under stop/go traffic management due to flooding.

A Fire and Emergency Northern Communications spokesman said crews had responded to about 15 flooding incidents at properties in central Rotorua this morning.

Crews deployed from Rotorua, Ngongotahā and Mamaku were deployed to help pump water from properties where it was possible to do so, he said.

There were no evacuations, he said.

A MetService spokesman said Rotorua had 54.8mm of rainfall as of 8am with 25.2mm recorded at Tauranga Airport. 11.8mm of rain was recorded at Whakatane Airport.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson said had been no "damage of significant" in the region.

A couple of beach access ways had been washed out at Waihī Beach and council staff were undertaking a site visit today to assess damage. The team would arrange for access ways to be reinstated once the weather and seas had settled, he said.

Tauranga City Council was forced to carry out emergency works to a pohutukawa tree on Turret Rd, concerned a cracked tree limb would not survive the wild weather.

Flooding on Ford Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua schools affected by flooding

It's been a full-on morning for Rotorua Girls' High School students and staff dealing with flooding and power cuts.

Principal Sarah Davis said a large part of the school's admin block had flooded early this morning and carpet cleaners were working to suck out remaining moisture.

A building design fault, which she had been aware of for some time, also meant water was entering through the ceiling. Davis had bought herself a pair of purple flowery gumboots to ensure her feet stayed dry while at school, she said.

Drying up at Rotorua Girls' High School. Photo / Supplied

She said it was "less than ideal timing" as all students only returned back to school today after remote learning last week due to climbing Covid cases, however, she was pleased the classrooms had not been impacted by the heavy rain.

Rotorua Lakes Council staff were also working to drain surface flooding that had hit Rotorua Intermediate overnight.

Principal Garry De Thierry said there was "quite a bit of surface water" on the school grounds this morning however no internal water damage.

"The drainage infrastructure backs up and that impacts on the school. In the torrential rain we had overnight it just doesn't cope."

De Thierry also woke up to find the kitchen and sleep out had flooded in his own house this morning, but was waiting for things to dry out before assessing damage.

Flooding at Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter said the school field flooded whenever there was "super heavy rainfall" but school was "open and all go".

"The boys enjoy Lake Raukura as it happens from time to time ... and it also means the fields will be well-watered and softened in readiness for the new rugby and football seasons."

Rotorua resident Josh Te Kowhai said Tarewa Rd was like driving through a river this morning with no visibility when it was pouring.

Weather update: that Metservice 'Orange' weather warning remains in place. Regional Council flood teams are keeping a... Posted by Bay of Plenty Civil Defence on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Bay of Plenty Regional Council duty flood manager Mark Townsend said there had not been any "dramatic rise" in rivers this morning and levels would continue to increase steadily throughout the day.

More rain had fallen in the eastern catchments, he said.

"At this point we are not expecting that the rivers will reach a level that will cause any concern. This will be updated during the day."

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty spokeswoman Lisa Glass said the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's flood team was activated and monitoring overnight.

This work would continue throughout the day, she said.

Glass said at 1.30am they were notified of a first-level warning for Tauranga River. Just before 5am they received a first level warning for Waioeka River.

First-level warning means rivers had reached normal channel capacity.

"Reaching that first warning level doesn't mean those rivers will over-top their banks, but it is a sign that they have reached their normal capacity and of course there is more rain to come," Glass said.

She said residents along those rivers were sent alerts so they could move stock to higher ground.

⚠️ Our high-resolution model predicts the development of very heavy rain & thunderstorms in Bay of Plenty & Gisborne overnight, continuing Wednesday...



❗Over a month's worth of rain is possible in a short time, leading to a risk for flash flooding + river & stream flooding 🌊 pic.twitter.com/1V85JA9uKJ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 22, 2022

SH35 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne, is closed due to a slip.

There was a lot of water coming down in a short period of time, Glass told RNZ.

"Be very, very careful if there's any surface flooding... if you car stalls in flood waters don't try and restart the engine, just get out and go to higher ground."

SH35 GISBORNE TO OPOTIKI, GISBORNE - SLIP - 5:55AM

Due to a slip, the state highway remains CLOSED between Gisborne & Opotiki since 3:55am this morning. Please detour via SH2 & allow extra time for travel. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/VeoJLZp0YJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, evacuations are under way after what has been described as "biblical" weather in Gisborne District - the worst since Cyclone Bola in 1988 - causing severe flooding in Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay.

Two road workers remain trapped in a digger, roads are closed and hundreds are without power as Tairāwhiti Civil Defence declares a State of Emergency following flooding impacts from severe weather.

Potential for an extreme event

Severe weather warnings are classified as either orange or red depending on the expected severity and impact.

The warning for Bay of Plenty is currently at orange with downpours and significant flooding possible.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was potential for an upgrade to a red warning - reserved for the most extreme weather events.

"This has the potential to be an extreme event and people are urged to keep up to date with advice from MetService in case Bay of Plenty needs to be escalated to red warnings."

Ferris warned people to expect 150 to 230mm of rain, though some areas may see more.

Streams and rivers may rise rapidly and flooding and slips were also possible, he said.

Lots going on today, especially in the northeast of the NI. Severe weather warnings are in force. https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd for thunderstorm details and https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X for severe weather warnings. pic.twitter.com/CsUDNoTQpV — MetService (@MetService) March 22, 2022

A "persistent" large band of rain was likely to sit over the Bay of Plenty but he said the intensity may be less than the Auckland downpour on Monday that caused widespread flooding.

"It is fair to draw some parallels but it is not going to be one or two hours of rain. It is more likely to be a longer event, with the potential for high-intensity rainfalls."

Ferris urged people to prepare for potential flooding and remove valuable items from their garages.

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty spokeswoman Lisa Glass said it was important Bay of Plenty residents had an evacuation plan in place ahead of time.

She said people should prepare a grab-bag of essentials to take if they had to leave home urgently.

"You don't need to take the kitchen sink if you need to leave home - you just need to take something warm, something to eat, something to drink, your phone and all those basics," she said.

Glass also urged community members to check in on vulnerable friends and whānau who may need extra support or information.

SEVERE WEATHER WARNINGS - 7:30AM

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions and surface flooding across the eastern Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions today. Remember to slow down, increase your following distance and keep your lights on. ^LB https://t.co/uqfT4v4P0t — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 22, 2022

Even people with Covid-19 should evacuate if needed, she said.

"Follow Covid protocols as much as possible, but don't let anything slow you down if you need to get out."

She urged people to prepare, take things as they come and avoid unnecessary panic.

"If everybody does their bit, and we all cross our fingers hopefully we will get through this without too much drama."

Rotorua Lakes Council said it was watching weather warnings and relevant teams were on standby to respond to any weather-related issues or emergencies.

The council urged motorists to take care on the roads as conditions could become hazardous.

Additional support crews from Fulton Hogan were also on standby.

During Monday's heavy rain, Tauranga City Council said it carries out checks when there is "significant rain" on the radar.

These include sending maintenance contractors to check sumps in areas known to flood.

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty president Darryl Jensen said messaging had been sent to members to help them prepare for potential flooding.

"You never really know what the weather is going to be until it hits. But all we can do is prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

He said farmers in the region would take all precautions to care for property and livestock.

"It is about being prepared and getting stock to high ground or out of high-risk areas."

Weather watches and warnings have also been issued around the North Island.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Taupō from 3am until 9pm tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms are forecast.

There is a heavy rain warning from 9pm today to 11am Thursday in Gisborne and from 10am Wednesday to noon Thursday in Hawke's Bay.

A heavy rain watch for Auckland and Northland was due to be updated at 5pm today.

What to put in a grab bag

• Walking shoes, warm clothes, raincoat and hat

• Water and snack food

• Hand sanitiser

• Phone and portable charger

• Cash

• Copies of important documents and photo identification

• Medications, first aid kit, face covering or mask

• Torch, radio and batteries

Source: Getready.govt.nz