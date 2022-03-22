There is a major power outage in the Springfield area of Rotorua. Photo / Unison

Power has been restored to most of those affected by a major outage in Rotorua this morning.

According to Unison, 1638 customers lost power in Springfield, Matipo Heights, Pomare, Tihiotonga and Ngongotaha Valley about 11.51am.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said power had since been restored to all but 166 customers

"It has been some challenging conditions for the crews to work in with branches and trees down on lines.

"Power should be restored to all customers by 4pm," he said.

Gough reminded residents to stay prepared for power outages, particularly in weather like this, and have plans in place.