Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Weather: Ex cyclone Fili to lash NZ, Rotorua families still living in flood-damaged homes prepare

4 minutes to read
Rotorua resident Chris Parnell set up a barrier with sandbags and tarpaulin ahead of the storm. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua resident Chris Parnell set up a barrier with sandbags and tarpaulin ahead of the storm. Photo / Supplied

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Residents still cleaning up after last month's flood are bracing for sleepless nights as ex-cyclone Fili hits.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said severe wind and heavy rain warnings were in place for Rotorua .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.