MetService Severe weather: April 12th - 14th

"It's going to get messy."

That's MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr's prediction as ex-tropical cyclone Fili hits the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, with the worst impact expected today.

Rain and winds were picking up in the region this morning with heavy rain and strong wind warnings in place as Fili, which formed near New Caledonia, approached New Zealand.

The Bay of Plenty and Rotorua were forecast to get 90 and 110mm of rain between midnight last night and 6pm tonight, especially around the eastern ranges.

This was expected to peak at rates of 10 to 20 mm/h this afternoon.

The Coromandel Peninsula would likely get 130mm of rain between 10pm and 7pm with possible afternoon downpours of up to 35mm/h.

Kerr said severe south to southwest gale gusts would likely reach 120km/h in exposed places around the region, including the Coromandel Peninsula.

East of Whakatane would likely get damaging gusts of 130 to 140km/h this afternoon and evening.

Kerr said swells could reach 3.5m this afternoon and evening, including harbour entrances. Coupled with high winds and low pressure, there was a risk of coastal inundation - where the waves rush on to low-lying areas.

Bay of Plenty emergency management groups have advised residents to storm-proof their homes, avoid unnecessary travel at the height of the storm and keep and stay abreast of weather updates.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance and operations regional manager Rob Campbell said the agency may close some state highways if the heavy rain caused surface flooding, streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and triggered slips.

Contractors would work to keep the state highway network safe and open, he said.

Mount Surf Club life member Kent Jarmin said boaties should stay out of the water until the storm has passed as 120km/h was about 65 knots.

He said the 3m swells were expected to be short-lived, forecast to drop to barely 1m by Friday.

Surfers should know their limitations and swimmers should wait for the waters to settle, he said.

"If in doubt, stay out."

He said the three clubs in the city had active call-out squads and would be able to be on the water in about 15 minutes.

Tauranga City Council said it had carried out the usual checks for significant rain and had teams monitoring reserves and trees. Localised surface water on roads was expected to clear as the rain eased.

Rotorua Lakes Council said staff and equipment were on "heightened readiness" to respond.

Preparations included ensuring wastewater treatment plant storage ponds were as empty as possible and major stormwater inlets were free of blockages.

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty tips:

• Download the free Red Cross hazards app on your phone.

• Check Waka Kotahi before travelling and look up the council Facebook page for your destination.

• Listen to local news and weather where possible.

• Make sure everyone in the house knows where your emergency supplies are.

• Check on neighbours and whānau ahead of time.

• Update your grab bag– if the worst happens, you'll be glad you can just 'grab and go'

• Ask visiting friends and whānau to follow BOP Civil Defence on Facebook and Twitter for 24/7 updates.