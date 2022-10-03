Slip on State Highway 5 near Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

Motorists are warned to watch out for contractors clearing multiple slips throughout the Bay of Plenty this week.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said road users were advised to take care, even as the weather improved, as contractors worked to clear slips and repair pavement defects caused by wet weather on the region's highways.

Rotorua, Tauranga and Whakatāne have already exceeded their normal monthly rainfall average for October.

Rotorua has had 121.3mm of rain since October 1 compared to the 98.6mm average for the month. Tauranga has seen 83.8mm compared to the monthly average of 80mm with Whakatāne reporting 85mm compared to 83.9mm.

This is on top of an already record wet September for Whakatāne this year with Rotorua and Tauranga both reporting their second wettest September on record.

Multiple slips

A slip blocked State Highway 5 between Paradise Valley and Western Rds near Ngongotahā on Monday night.

Police were called about 6.25pm after a vehicle was caught up in the slip and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

SH5 at Waiotapu south of Waikite Valley Rd was reduced to one lane due to a slip on Monday night.

Hamurana Rd between Unsworth Rd and Mourea remained closed to through traffic overnight on Monday as contractors worked to clear a major slip.

Large slip blocking Hamurana Rd. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Lakes Council said crews had made progress removing the significant amount of material and work to clear the slip would continue on Tuesday.

Contractors aimed to have this open to traffic by the end of the day.

Omanawa Rd was closed at the State Highway 29 end due to a large slip, and at this stage could be closed for several days. Residents whose properties are before the slip could get through from SH29.

Traffic management staff will let them through.

Residents whose properties are beyond the slip will have to go down through Peers Rd and out McLaren Falls Rd diversion.

SH35 remains closed between Ōpotiki and Waihau Bay due to multiple large slips. Waka Kotahi NZTA said this section of highway could remain closed for several days because road damage was yet to be assessed.

SH35 OPOTIKI TO WAIHAU BAY - 6:50AM

Due to multiple large slips #SH35 remains closed between Opotiki and Waihau Bay. Detour via SH2 Gisborne and SH35 Te Araroa. Updates here: https://t.co/r24j478N3g. ^MF pic.twitter.com/MamFxJVO4F — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 3, 2022

Lanes on SH2 between Pikowai Beach and Matatā were blocked overnight on Monday due to fallen trees and surface flooding.

The region has experienced widespread rainfall since Friday last week, with Rotorua Airport recording 92.9mm of rain and Tauranga 68.5mm between midnight Friday and noon on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said after a wet start to the school holiday, showers were likely to clear up on Tuesday with the weather "looking better" for the rest of the week.

The following callouts attended in the Rotorua district:

Monday:

07.30, Plateau Rd – Slip across the road. Being assessed.

08.20, Kaharoa Rd – Slip across the road. Make safe, likely cleanup October 4.

08.30, Te Kopia Rd – Slip across the road. Make safe, likely cleanup October 4.

09.05, Dods Rd – Slip across the road. Make safe, likely cleanup October 4.

09.10, Te Toroa Dr – Tree down across the road. Cleared by crew.

11.30, Kaharoa Rd – Four additional slips at various locations found by inspection crew. Crew aiming to clean up today.

14.00, Lake Okataina Rd – Multiple slips reported. Crew assessing and making safe with cleanup likely on October 4.

14.05, Tutukau Rd – Pavement damage reported, possible scour. Crew heading to assess.

03.50, Tarawera Rd – slip near Tikitapu (Blue Lake). Crew attended and made safe.

07.30, Tumunui Rd, approx 2km from SH5 – slip and tree down blocking 1.5 lanes. Crew en route to assess and clear.

Sunday:

00.25, Okareka Loop Rd – slip across road. Crew attended and made safe.

05.10, Tarawera Rd, near Te Mu – slips across road. Crew attended and made safe.

09.15, Dansey Rd – tree overhanging the road. Crew attended and cleared.

09.30, Hamurana Rd, 1km past Unsworth Rd – slip across the road. Crew attended and made safe.

09.55, Campbell Rd – flooding across the road. Crew attended and signed up.

10.40, Dansey Rd, near Tarukenga Rd – tree across the road. Crew attended and cleared.

11.20, Maniatutu Rd – two slips across the road. Crew attended and made safe.

13.00, Mountain Rd – slip. Crew attended and made safe.

14.40, Tumunui Rd – tree across the road. Crew attended and cleared to the shoulder.

15.35, Chapman Pl – surface flooding, blocked grate. Crewed attended and cleared.

17.40, Hamurana Rd – large slip blocking the road. ROAD CLOSED

Saturday:

18.00, Hamurana Rd - Slip across road. Crew attended and cleared.

18.53, Hamurana Rd - Slip across road. Crew attended and made safe.

23.25, Waiotapu Loop Rd – Slip. On SH5, coned up to make safe and passed back to highway contractor Higgins.

Western Bay of Plenty:

Omanawa Rd slip

No. 3 Rd. Located approximately 13.5km up the road.

No. 4 Rd. Located approximately 1km up the road.

Rocky Cutting Rd. Located at the beginning of the road.

Whakamarama Rd – Located approximately 2.5km up the road.

Whakatāne:

As of 9.30am, Monday, October 3:

Waimana Gorge NOW OPEN (confirmed by Waka Kotahi)

Wainui Rd NOW OPEN (traffic management in place, the road is down to one lane on the 'S' bends

Ngā Tapuwae o Toi Walkway, CLOSED, from West End Ōhope-Ōtarawairere Bay return

Matahi Valley Rd - CLOSED

Herepuru Rd - CLOSED

Reid Rd - CLOSED (flooding)

SH35 - CLOSED between Maraenui and Omaio

Awahou CLOSED (flooding)

Rewatu Rd - Only passable by 4WD (flooding)

Hillcrest Rd (George St end) , down to one lane

SH2 at Nukuhou - Surface flooding, please drive with extreme caution

Matahi Valley Rd, large slip before Lions Hut

Blueberry Corner - Surface flooding, the road is passable with caution

Stanley Rd - Passable by 4WD only (multiple slips)

Tāneatua Rd - Slips and surface flooding, drive with caution

Foster Rd - Flooding, the road is passable with caution

Grace Rd - Flooding, the road is passable with caution

Galatea Rd - Multiple slips, the road is passable

Ngāmotu Rd - Slips on sealed section, the road is passable

Braemar Rd - Slip, the road is passable