Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty pitch nights offer local businesses chance to impress potential investors

Laura Smith
By
8 mins to read
Bay of Plenty businesses have seen success following recent pitch nights. Photo / Pixabay

Bay of Plenty businesses have seen success following recent pitch nights. Photo / Pixabay

Offering learning opportunities and chances for investment, pitch nights are "crucial" for Bay of Plenty businesses seeking to grow.

Four businesses did just that recently, each hoping those in the room would see their potential.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post