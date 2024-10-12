“Players are responsible for calling their own fouls and settling disputes.

“This system promotes sportsmanship, honesty, and respect, making the game welcoming and friendly for newcomers,” Bradley said.

Captain for Rotorua Ultimate, Kieran Allen has played the sport for 19 years and is pictured jumping for the disc during a game. Photo / Julie Voss

Bradley said there were close to 3000 players in New Zealand playing in regional leagues linked to NZ Ultimate. Rotorua Ultimate had over 100 players on its contact list, with a core of 30 players regularly playing in social leagues.

“Rotorua’s competitive mixed team placed fifth out of 18 teams at the New Zealand Mixed Ultimate Championship (NZMUC) Division 2 in 2023.

“About 560 players competed in our national club tournaments in 2023 and at the latest World Ultimate Championships in the Gold Coast, Australia, New Zealand was the 10th best country overall,” said Bradley.

The basic skills of the game involve throwing, catching, running and jumping, which makes an easy transition for athletes from other individual and team sports.

The sport has created pathways to national and international competitions, with players such as Kieran Allen, who has been playing ultimate for 19 years and competitively for eight years.

As captain of the Rotorua club, Allen said the best parts of Ultimate were the diversity and inclusivity of the sport, even at higher levels.

“I have played national-level tournaments on the same team as my wife and, when he’s a bit older, I’ll be able to do the same with my son.

“I’ve played tournaments with kids as young as 10 and players in their 50s,” Allen said.

Joining the New Zealand team competing in the World Flying Disc Federation 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships in the US in November, Allen said it meant a lot to be selected.

“I’ve played for a long time, I have had players who I taught to play move to larger regions and go on to represent NZ, so to be able to finally do it myself is an honour.

Playing competitively for eight years, Kieran Allen has been selected to represent New Zealand in the World Flying Disc Federation 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships in the US in November. Photo / Julie Voss

“I’m most looking forward to putting on the NZ uniform and standing on the biggest stage at masters worlds against the best players from other countries.”

When describing Ultimate to someone looking at getting into the sport, Allen tells them it is a non-contact, fast-paced sport and a cross between the movements of netball and the plays of American football.

“If you’re looking for a social sport to be able to play with your kid, partner or just by yourself, maybe you want something to be able to put more effort into and be able to compete at a high level, then Ultimate is a great sport to try out,” said Allen.

Rotorua Ultimate Club will be running give-it-a-go sessions on October 14 and 17 at Medical Officers Reserve from 6pm.

Newcomers have the opportunity to try out some basic throws, learn the outlines of the rules and participate in a social game.

There is also the chance to meet current members of the club, who will give guidance on the field, meaning there will be support throughout.

Rotorua Ultimate wants the community to come out, bring their enthusiasm and experience the joy of Ultimate.



