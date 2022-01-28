Russia has made several demands of the US and its NATO allies as tensions mount on the border with Ukraine. Video / AP

Russia has made several demands of the US and its NATO allies as tensions mount on the border with Ukraine. Video / AP

"It's just so wrong. We don't want war."

These are the words of Pāpāmoa-based Lyudmyla Shelton, former owner of Luda Hair Salon in Rotorua and born in Kiev, Ukraine.

Many members of her large family still live in the country.

From New Zealand, Shelton can only watch as border tensions between Russia and her homeland escalate and fears of an invasion grow.

Russia's Kremlin said this week there was "little ground for optimism" in resolving the crisis over Ukraine after the United States rejected Russia's main demands, AP reported

Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as the US and its Nato allies expressed concern about the buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine's border.

Ukrainian servicemen put on protective equipment before moving to front line position in the Luhansk area, eastern Ukraine. Photo / AP

Nato states believe the presence of Russian troops in these numbers signalled that Moscow planned to invade its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Russia has denied having any such designs and has laid out a series of demands it says will improve security in Europe.

For Shelton, a teacher aide at Tauranga Special School, war is not a foreign concept.

"My grandmother lost her first and only husband in World War II. She raised six children on her own."

Shelton fears for the families of her son, siblings and cousins who live in Kremenchuk and Kiev.

"They're all worried that their children could be called to be involved in the war. If fighting happens they'll be conscripted."

Shelton said one of her cousins has already been conscripted into the army as a translator.

"If war breaks out she will be on the frontline."

Many of Shelton's family members are around 20 years old and are eligible for military service.

Lyudmyla Shelton was born in Kiev and moved to New Zealand 16 years ago. Photo / Supplied

When Shelton spoke to her sister yesterday morning, there were not many answers.

"Explanations are vague, we just guess but we don't know what will happen.

"The Ukrainian government wants people to be calm and not panic."

Shelton said she remembered being a primary school teacher in the early 1990s, just before Ukraine gained its independence at the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

"If I taught anything against communism I would have been jailed. That is not freedom."

Shelton fears a war in Ukraine could escalate to involve other Nato countries.

"It's just so wrong. We don't want a war. The children don't deserve it. Teenagers will die for nothing.

"We need to focus on more important things like food, peace and recovery from Covid-19."

Tetyana Sanders (left) and her husband Jeffrey say families in the Ukraine are planning for the worst. Photo / Supplied

Tetyana Sanders has lived in Manawatu for 14 years but still has family on the eastern side of the Dnieper river.

"My brothers are already thinking of what they can do to defend Ukraine," Sanders said.

"They are planning for the worst-case scenario."

While Sanders still hopes that the situation will resolve peacefully, she says the Ukrainian community in New Zealand cannot be happy.

"[These events] have put us into depression."

READ MORE:

• Ukraine crisis: Russia issues warning to US over security demands

• Ukraine crisis: Russia sees little optimism in US response

• Ukraine crisis: Russia issues warning to US over security demands

Sanders said there is not much Ukrainian New Zealanders can do.

"We're just trying to find out more information. To let people know what is happening."

Sanders said when she arrived in New Zealand very few people knew where Ukraine was.

"People are waking up now but it is still not enough."