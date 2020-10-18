Two car crash on Desert Rd near Tongariro National Park

FILE

Emergency services are responding to a two car crash on Desert Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash, on State Highway 1 near Rangipo Intake Rd, about 6am.

The northbound lane is blocked.

Tow trucks are on the way to clear the vehicles and traffic is being managed. Police urged motorists to drive with care in the area.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one peson with moderate injuries was being taken to Taupō Hospital.

Four other people had minor injuries which did not require hospilisation, he said.