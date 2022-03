Photo / File

A truck has rolled on State Highway 32, Tihoi Rd.

A statement from police said emergency services were responding to the single-vehicle crash on SH32 near Kakaho and Waimanoa Rds.

The truck rolled just before 10am and was blocking both lanes.

Both occupants appear to be out of the vehicle and injuries are unclear at this stage.

The road may be blocked for some time and police advise motorists to expect delays.