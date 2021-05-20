Truck crashes off road, tips on side near Rotorua

The crash was reported about 10am.

A truck has crashed off the road and landed on its side near Hamurana.

A police spokeswoman said the crash on Hamurana Rd, just south of Central Rd, was reported about 10am.

The truck was traveling north when it left the road, she said.

The driver was out of the truck and conscious, she said.

Scene of the crash on Hamurana Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and they were treating one person with minor injuries.

The road is down to one lane with traffic management in place.

