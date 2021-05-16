Critical injuries: Multiple crashes in Bay of Plenty and South Waikato

FILE

Multiple crashes have been reported in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato this morning.

One person has critical injuries after a crash between a car and logging truck on State Highway 1, Lichfield.

A section of the highway has been closed and railway lines were blocked.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, between Baldwin and Scriveners Rds, was reported at 10.02am.

SH1 LICHFIELD - 10:45AM

A serious crash has closed a section of #SH1 between Main St in Putaruru and Kinloch Rd in Lichfield. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of emergency services on scene & allow extra time for the detour. More here: https://t.co/40ydHXljjp. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fKyFd2DmHT — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 16, 2021

Trains between Tokoroa and Lichfield were being stopped because the railway line was partially obstructed as a result of the crash.

A St John spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter was taking one patient with critical injuries to Waikato Hospital. Another patient is still on the scene with moderate injuries.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Rotorua crash

Police are responding to reports of a car off the road on State Highway 33.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, near Tikitere, Rotorua, was reported at 10.46am and police were still on their way to the scene.

Taupō crash

Meanwhile, emergency services have responded to reports of a two-car crash in Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, at the intersection of Napier Rd and Kiddle Drive, was reported at 10.09am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and a patient with minor injuries was treated on the scene.

More to come.