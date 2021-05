The crash happened at 6.55pm. Photo / NZME

A vehicle has crashed into parked cars at the intersection of Malfroy Rd and Lytton St, police say.

A police spokesman said the collision happened at 6.55pm.

One arrest has been made, the spokesman said.