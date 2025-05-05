Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive, Rebecca Ingram, said New Zealand consistently punched above its weight in global tourism rankings.

“We’re known worldwide for authentic, high-quality experiences – from adventure and culture to nature and hospitality.

“TRENZ is how we keep New Zealand front-of-mind for global buyers, and how we turn that reputation into real bookings and benefits for Kiwi communities.”

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said he was thrilled to be hosting the event in Rotorua as it provided numerous opportunities for local tourism businesses to be showcased on a world stage.

“It’s a powerful platform for our region and our businesses to connect with key international buyers.

“Events like this shine a global spotlight on what makes Aotearoa truly special, especially here in the Central North Island, where visitors can discover an extraordinary mix of geothermal wonders, Māori culture, pristine landscapes and genuine hospitality.

“There will be a few announcements made throughout the event, too, so the timing couldn’t be better,” Wilson said.

“The momentum is real, and the opportunity for regional growth is enormous.”

Delegates attend appointments, presentations and networking functions and buyers can visit a variety of Rotorua’s best visitor experiences.

TRENZ is expected to result in at least $3m of new spend in Rotorua this week.

TRENZ is organised by Tourism Industry Aotearoa on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust with the support of Air New Zealand, Tourism New Zealand, RotoruaNZ, Christchurch Airport, Auckland Airport, Tranzit, Sudima, Millenium Hotels, AccorHotels and EVT – Rydges.