Delegates include travel buyers and tourism businesses representing accommodation, transport, adventure and activities, and cultural, natural and wellness experiences.

The event will bring 340 buyers from 26 markets, including Australia, China, US, UK, Japan and India.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa manages the event and chief executive Rebecca Ingram said as well as experiencing Rotorua’s “unique tourism offerings”, delegates were expected to hold 16,000 business meetings over two-and-a-half days.

“The conversations had will result in tourism business for years to come.”

She said the event brought economic benefits to the host region, with delegates spending more than $3 million during last year’s TRENZ in Wellington.

That spend was expected to be similar this year, including at local cafes, bars, hotels and restaurants.

Last year’s event saw 74% of sellers expecting to generate more than $50,000 in turnover from attending. Of these, 58% expected to generate more than $100,000.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Melanie Short. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Melanie Short said hosting TRENZ offered “significant benefits” from a business perspective.

It created long-term opportunities, including through international partnerships, media exposure and tourism business growth.

“We also benefit from over 1000 influential attendees enjoying everything we have to offer – and taking their experiences back to their own countries to influence and sell to future visitors."

Three million visitors a year

Rotorua last hosted TRENZ in 2019, RotoruaNZ said in a statement to Local Democracy Reporting.

“We’re stoked it’s come back around to where NZ tourism began.”

The tourism and economic development agency, which recently inked a promotional deal with Air China, was pleased several Chinese agents were coming as that market was “very important” and slow to return after Covid-19.

Having attendees experience Rotorua attractions helped them plan itineraries and build tours for customers, extending the impact of the event.

Tourism is one of Rotorua’s largest earners with about three million visitors a year, and TRENZ directly helped grow the industry.

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said events like TRENZ were catalysts for growth and resilience.

“It’s about lifting each other up and ensuring the world continues to see New Zealand – and Rotorua – as world-class destinations.”

Wilson said his team worked with TIA for months to plan “every little detail”, including the pōhiri and welcoming ceremony, familiarisation trips for buyers, meals, transport and the expo at the Energy Events Centre.

Tourism businesses ready to woo buyers

Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk co-founder Bruce Thomasen is prepping for a busy week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Redwoods Treewalk co-founder Bruce Thomasen said hosting was a great opportunity.

“The city is so very lucky to have this event.”

He said it was great timing for Rotorua and the region to showcase its offerings, with New Zealand and Australia seen as attractive destinations.

His team was busy preparing for some 300 to 400 visitors coming through on familiarisation trips over the next few days.

About 60% of its market was international. Globally, staff turnover in the sector had been high since the pandemic, he said, and so it was an opportunity to meet with new buyers and reconnect with familiar ones.

He said it was a chance to get ahead of any incoming challenges by making bookings for 2026 and 2027.

Whakarewarewa – The Living Māori Village general manager Tanya Robinson was excited to connect to buyers who sent manuhiri to the village and meet people looking for “authentic experiences in our beautiful city and village”.

It would promote new products and offerings, including a new tour and refreshed kai Māori experience, new menu and new wharekai.

Whakarewarewa, The Living Māori Village general manager Tanya Robinson. Photo / Laura Smith

The event offered a chance to understand the international market and Rotorua hosting allowed more of her staff to attend and learn from the experience.

The village expected a “good boost” in numbers from the event at the tail end of the season, as well as making bookings for the next.

Rydges Rotorua general manager Kent Breeze said the city and its variety of attractions and accommodation were in the spotlight – “there really is something for everyone in Rotorua”.

Breeze said there had been a good rebound of international markets since 2023.

“We are showcasing to the world that we are open and ready for business.

“Seeing Rotorua in person will certainly give the buyers more confidence to sell our city internationally, which in turn will increase business levels, providing great job security and even more growth opportunities for local businesses.”

The hotel had a “high number” of buyers staying and had arranged “special locally themed gifts”. It will host two TRENZ events.

Ngāti Whakaue-owned Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa by the Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua is home to more than 30 Māori operators, including Ngāti Whakaue’s $65m Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa.

The venue will host the NZ Māori Tourism and Tourism New Zealand breakfast with buyers from the Asia market.

General manager Debbie Robertson said it was a chance to celebrate Māori-led tourism success.

The Māori Economy 2023 report released in March showed Māori tourism contributed $1.2 billion to GDP in 2023, up from $975m in 2018.

“Māori tourism is thriving because our offerings provide something deeply authentic,” Robertson said.

“Visitors aren’t just seeing the culture - they’re feeling it. It’s a sense of place, purpose, and belonging that’s unique to our country.”

City spruced up for TRENZ

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Laura Smith

Mayor Tania Tapsell said securing the event was a “significant milestone” for the tourist town.

The local tourism industry was “buzzing”.

“This comes off the back of Rotorua successfully delivering other major events, which will continue to be a focus for our council.”

She said she and the chief executive expected the city will “be looking its best” while hosting the buyers and the inner city will be given an “additional tidy-up to ensure we’re putting our best foot forward”.

“Attracting events the size and calibre of TRENZ is so important to support the many locals in our tourism and hospitality industries, which are our biggest providers of jobs.”

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.