Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, RotoruaNZ business development manager Kyle Kydd, RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson, Air China general manager Zhengjun Hu and Air China sales representative Jiaying Yan at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between RotoruaNZ and Air China. Photo / Supplied
Rotorua will be marketed as a “must-visit destination” to Chinese travellers after an agreement was signed between the city’s tourism agency and Air China.
A Memorandum of Understanding between RotoruaNZ and Air China aimed to “strengthen ties” and promote increased tourism between Rotorua and China, a RotoruaNZ press release on Tuesday said.
The signing ceremony took place at On The Point – Lake Rotorua on Monday, with Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson and Air China’s general manager Zhengjun Hu.
RotoruaNZ and Air China will collaborate on tailored consumer campaigns, international trade engagement initiatives and business events aimed at bringing more Chinese visitors to Rotorua.
The agreement marked a “significant step” towards enhancing awareness of Rotorua in the Chinese market, new business partnerships and stronger connections with existing tourism partners, the release said.
RotoruaNZ and Air China will develop themed familiarisation itineraries, engage with key booking agents, and create tailored marketing campaigns designed to highlight “Rotorua’s premium experiences”.
They will also major industry players, including Auckland International Airport and Tourism New Zealand.
‘Ensuring Rotorua is a key part of their itinerary’
Wilson said the agreement was a “strategic move to expand Rotorua’s footprint in the Chinese tourism market” as international travel patterns shifted.
He said more than 451,000 Chinese tourists visited New Zealand annually before the Covid-19 pandemic and their average spend per trip exceeded $6,500.
“This partnership is about ensuring Rotorua is a key part of their itinerary.”.
He said leveraging Air China’s extensive network would help introduce more Chinese travellers “to our region’s geothermal landscapes, cultural richness and adventure offerings.”
“With Air China’s support, this initiative is expected to boost tourism arrivals to Rotorua, particularly during the off-peak seasons of autumn and winter, leading into China’s Golden Week holiday period.”
The initiative would set a “new benchmark” for how regional tourism operators could work with global airline partners to create “long-term” economic and cultural benefits.
China claimed as ‘top international tourism consumer’
Hu said in the release that China recorded 101 million outbound trips and $343.59 billion in overseas travel spending in 2023, reclaiming its position as the “top international tourism consumer”.
In the first half of 2024, outbound trips from China increased by 50.4% year-on-year, reaching 74.7% of the 2019 level, highlighting the “vast potential and robust recovery” of its outbound tourism market.