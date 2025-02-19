It aligns with a broader tourism strategy that includes a New Zealand-China tourism roadshow.

Eighteen representatives from Rotorua and Auckland will travel to five “key” Chinese cities: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

More than 50 travel agents will be at each event, providing targeted training sessions and networking opportunities.

Tourists visiting the geothermal pools at Rotorua attraction Wai-O-Tapu. Photo / 123RF

RotoruaNZ and Air China will develop themed familiarisation itineraries, engage with key booking agents, and create tailored marketing campaigns designed to highlight “Rotorua’s premium experiences”.

They will also major industry players, including Auckland International Airport and Tourism New Zealand.

‘Ensuring Rotorua is a key part of their itinerary’

Wilson said the agreement was a “strategic move to expand Rotorua’s footprint in the Chinese tourism market” as international travel patterns shifted.

He said more than 451,000 Chinese tourists visited New Zealand annually before the Covid-19 pandemic and their average spend per trip exceeded $6,500.

“This partnership is about ensuring Rotorua is a key part of their itinerary.”.

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / Laura Smith

He said leveraging Air China’s extensive network would help introduce more Chinese travellers “to our region’s geothermal landscapes, cultural richness and adventure offerings.”

“With Air China’s support, this initiative is expected to boost tourism arrivals to Rotorua, particularly during the off-peak seasons of autumn and winter, leading into China’s Golden Week holiday period.”

The initiative would set a “new benchmark” for how regional tourism operators could work with global airline partners to create “long-term” economic and cultural benefits.

Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua.

China claimed as ‘top international tourism consumer’

Hu said in the release that China recorded 101 million outbound trips and $343.59 billion in overseas travel spending in 2023, reclaiming its position as the “top international tourism consumer”.

In the first half of 2024, outbound trips from China increased by 50.4% year-on-year, reaching 74.7% of the 2019 level, highlighting the “vast potential and robust recovery” of its outbound tourism market.

New Zealand drew many Chinese tourists.

“Rotorua, with its geothermal attractions, Māori culture, and adventure tourism, has become a popular destination.”

The pandemic dealt a “severe blow” to global tourism, Hu said.

“During this challenging time, we have realised that only through close co-operation and innovation can we overcome obstacles and achieve sustainable tourism development.”

According to the 2024 World Tourism Economy Trends Report, tourism is expected to increase globally in 2025 - both domestic and international - with revenue surpassing the 2019 peak.