Two major conference coups add to the resurgence and come as a welcome relief after financial hurdles in the past five years flowing from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, Rotorua will host the Trenz tourism trade conference, where 1200 delegates will attend the two-and-a-half-day programme. Among them are more than 300 international trade buyers from 25 countries and 40 domestic buyers looking for destinations to hold their next event.

Based at Rotorua Energy Events Centre, the conference will enable buyers to meet with hundreds of operators representing accommodation, transport, adventure and activities, as well as New Zealand cultural, natural and wellness experiences.

It puts the city in a plum position as buyers can see what Rotorua offers first-hand.

RotoruaNZ head of commercial Sam Hulton said the organisation was excited to host Trenz.

Rotorua Energy Events Centre. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said it marked a significant event for Rotorua.

Last month, Rotorua secured another coup, winning the rights to host the World Indigenous Cancer Conference next April.

It will bring 600 health professionals, researchers, clinicians and advocates from around the world to Rotorua, with a $1 million economic benefit expected.

Hulton said other bookings for conferences and events this year were looking positive and on track to be bigger than last year.

It was a healthy mix of new and repeat business.

Rotorua’s deep history of manaakitanga (hospitality) was well-known among conference organisers and helped improve bookings. The city was also well-equipped to host small and larger events and had the venues, accommodation, hospitality and attractions for attendees.

“Rotorua is considered a prime destination for conferences and events due to its central location, variety of venues and unique cultural experiences.”

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, the newly refurbished Sir Howard Morrison Centre was quickly making its mark as the place to hold shows and touring groups.

Hulton said iconic performing arts organisations like the Royal New Zealand Ballet and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra had visited multiple times since the centre’s reopening in 2023.

Supergroove's The Phenomenon Tour starts with two shows in Rotorua on April 7 and 8. Photo / Paul Taylor

“The quality of shows at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre this year has been outstanding. Dracula’s Sanctuary [coming in July] has been especially successful, with additional dates added due to high demand.”

He said Rotorua would be the first stop on Supergroove’s The Phenomenon Tour with two shows this week, and top UK comedian Sarah Millican’s January performance sold out within weeks of going on sale, demonstrating the strong demand for top-tier entertainment.

Ben Elton performs at the venue this month and Heath “Chopper Read” Franklin next month, with UK funnyman Carr set to visit in January.

Dracula’s shows, coming up in July, have been well supported in Rotorua.

″The Sir Howard Morrison Centre is a vibrant regional performance hub, uniquely of its place, that connects, inspires and attracts local performances and large-scale touring shows.

“Its world-class facilities and multiple performance spaces have made it a key asset for Rotorua.”

He said the community’s enthusiasm for these performances was boosting Rotorua’s growing reputation in the industry and encouraging more touring acts to include it in their schedules.

UK comedian Sarah Millican.

The Production Agency managing director John Robertson operates a nationwide audio-visual and entertainment agency. He estimated about a third of his business came from Rotorua.

He said groups were more conscious about spending but despite that, 2024 was his biggest year in business and 2025 was tracking to match it.

Looking after clients in Rotorua was a pleasure, he said.

The Production Agency was involved in Te Arawa's 100-year celebration last year.

“I’m quite passionate about Rotorua. It’s the cultural hub of New Zealand and has everything.”

He said local suppliers knew what they were doing and were backed by RotoruaNZ, which was proactive in attracting new business.

The Production Agency managing director John Robertson.

Back in the saddle

Long-time Rotorua events and venues expert Jo Romanes said the last few years had been tough with the closure of the Blue Baths – which she was the leaseholder for – in January 2021.

Romanes, who owns and runs event and catering company Plenty Group, said the Blue Baths was once a thriving events hub until it was forced to close due to structural integrity issues.

Plenty Group owner and director Jo Romanes.

“[It was where] we passionately cooked, created and hosted events over two very memorable decades. The Bluey’s closure largely coincided with the seismic shutdown and subsequent refurb at Sir Howard Morrison Centre and, of course, Covid was in the mix.”

She said with those two major local venues out of play, Rotorua had been “under the pump” to find innovative new spaces to host catered events to entice visitors back to the destination.

“We are now fully back in the saddle, and still as passionate as ever about great food, good people and fun times.”

The Terrace Kitchen glass pavilion and porch.

Plenty Group owns restaurant-turned-events venue Terrace Kitchen and has invested in it by adding a glass pavilion, allowing it to cater for more people.

“This winter we will be fully refurbing the interior dining space to reflect the premise being used fulltime as a venue, as opposed to the cafe/restaurant in our earlier days.”

She said forward bookings at Terrace Kitchen and another Plenty Group venue, Eastwood Cafe at Scion, were up on last year. It also partnered with other venues such as Longford Farm at Lake Ōkāreka and The Black Barn at Lake Tarawera for catering.

“It’s encouraging to see some resurgence in the conference and events market and gives us confidence to keep reinvesting in our product.”

She said there was no room for complacency because Rotorua had plenty of domestic and international competition for the delegate visitor spend.

“We are always re-evaluating everything we do, and striving to surpass guests’ expectations when they attend our events. Loyal, repeat customers are the recognisable payoff, which can also make the job more rewarding for long-serving staff, of which, I am proud to say, we have many.”

One venture closes, another grows

Romanes said 2025 brought the closure of Terrace Airside at Rotorua Airport after five years.

“A sad conclusion for a beautiful fit-out with a great offering and vibe but it was not tenable for us to continue for another term without new conditions, which were not up for renegotiation.”

She said margins had shrunk over the five years and there were escalating costs of labour, food and compliance and a reduction in the discretionary spend by the travelling public.

She said it was time to devote their energy to things they had more control over.

Romanes said they were currently investing in the bulk catering ordering system to make it easier for groups to order online and utilise a venue or location of their choice – whether that be a lakeside picnic for 50 or a gourmet boardroom platter.

“This innovation gives groups more freedom and independence and streamlines the process at our end for our organisers, bakers and chefs to do what they do best.”

