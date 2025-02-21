Rotorua’s Opera in the Pā returns in 2025 celebrating and showcasing Māori, Pasifika and rangatahi voices, alongside some of the world’s most renowned stage stars.
This year’s event takes place at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre’s concert theatre on March 2.
International bass Eddie Muliaumaseali’i, his wife, renowned English mezzo soprano Sarah Sweeting, and Arrowtown’s Austin Haynes, a countertenor, will headline the event led by musical director Claire Caldwell and supported by Samoan-German pianist and composer, Ludwig Treviranus.
Opera in the Pā Trust chair Liz Carrington said it was an iconic local event and this year’s line up maintained its exceptionally high-quality reputation.