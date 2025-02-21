“Up-and-coming rangatahi singers Nathan Hauraki and Nikau Grace-Chater have joined the headline programme, along with Arana Ashby and Tiana Hunter.

‘It’s going to be an incredible showcase of talent, and we know it will be an evening that won’t disappoint old and new fans,” Carrington said.

Opera in the Pā was first held in 1997, and over the years has been held in different locations, including Tamatekapua, the Rotorua Arts Village, Mokoia Island and most recently at Te Puia’s Rotowhio Marae.

“The fantastic bounceback of tourism in our city means tourism operators have a full summer season on their hands, and we felt it was timely to showcase the event in another of our city’s cultural whare, the Sir Howard Morrison Centre,” Carrington said.

Austin Haynes.

“The Sir Howard Morrison Centre is Rotorua’s most prominent cultural hub. It’s refurbishment in recent years was specifically designed to make it the puumanawatanga (beating heart), where Māori and Pakeha culture, manaakitanga and toi whakaari are woven together.

“Its stunning new foyer is enriched with Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue design ideologies, so it is the perfect location to showcase this special music and singers.

“We can’t wait to share the latest evolution of Opera in the Pā with locals and manuhiri alike.”

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.