Rotorua is the Christmas season show’s only Bay of Plenty stop, and the last before the company heads to Auckland for the tour’s final performances next month.
At each stop, the cast has been joined by a local child playing the small walk-on role of the changeling — the child at the centre of the custody dispute between Fairy King Oberon and his estranged Queen Titania. The role requires minimal rehearsals and does not involve any dancing.
Proud mum Meixia Chen said Selina won the part as she was just the right height and had a good memory.
“Tracy Grant Lord’s set is a marvel that makes you want to jump up out of your seat and explore, and Liam Scarlett’s marvellously inventive, intricate and richly layered choreography brings this magical array of characters to life.”
Soloist Shaun James Kelly — who returns to his role as Puck, an apprentice to Oberon, which he also performed in the 2015 production — said the story was “funny, quirky and unashamedly romantic”.
“Flying across the stage, in the magical forest world, is pure delight for the dancers and audiences.”
Tickets for the Rotorua production are available from Ticketmaster via the Sir Howard Morrison Centre and RBNZ websites.
Samantha Motion is a regional content leader for NZME. She has reported in the Bay of Plenty region for more than a decade.