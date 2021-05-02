Traction Engine full of Rotorua memories and history looking for new home

Alan is selling his traction engine.

A traction engine which takes many people on a trip down memory lane is in need of a new home.

The 1892 McLaren Traction Engine No.455 resided in many locations around the country before it was brought to the Kuirau Park playground from Mamaku in 1958.

Owner and engineer Allan Estcourt said it had been in a derelict state at the park.

Rotorua District Council painted it bright red and children would climb over and around it until 1989 when the council decided to remove it.

Estcourt was permitted to take it with plans to rebuild it and make it available to the public once the rebuild was completed.

"The intention at the time of taking it over from the playground was to keep it available to the public in a better condition than it was in the playground."

The 1892 McLaren Traction Engine No.455 at Kuirau Park. Photo / Supplied

He completed the rebuild and it was taken to Te Amorangi Museum, where it has been on display for about 25 years.

The traction engine has now been removed from the museum due to safety concerns.

"It's disappointing it can't continue to be on display. It's really been a significant part of the museum for the last 25 years."

Estcourt said the main priority was to have another appropriate site for it, and where he hoped it would be available in Rotorua for residents and visitors to see.

"It's now looking for a new home, so if anyone has a good place for it to be stored and operated from that would be very desirable. Eventually, I'm happy for it to be sold to a new owner who can carry on the activity.

"It has so much history in Rotorua."

He said over the years visitors to the museum had looked at it and suddenly realised they played on it in the Kuirau Park playground when they were children.

"They are amazed to see it still exists."

Owner Allan Estcourt is searching for a new home for his well-known traction engine. Photo / Supplied

The traction engine has been a major hobby for Estcourt over the last 30-odd years, after buying it as a restoration project.

"In my time, it's been as far as Christchurch to a rally organised for that brand of traction engine.

"There were something like 40 machines there that day, and mine was the second oldest.

"It's also been to Glenbrook for a similar event."

He said some highlights for him with the traction engine over the years had been taking it to the local A&P Shows, as well as the vintage tractor events.

Allan Estcourt is looking for a new home for his traction engine. Photo / Andrew Warner

He had even towed a plough with it one day, he said.

Over the years, it had also appeared at places such as Scion and Rotorua Christmas Parades.

Anyone who is interested in the traction engine or has ideas for a new home can contact Allan Estcourt on (027) 285 3205.

The History of the 1892 McLaren Traction Engine No.455

- 1892-97: Owner John Grigg, Longbeach, Canterbury, farm

- 1897-99: Owner E Brock, Ashley, Canterbury

- 1899-1913: Owner C Johnston, Waitara, Taranaki, contractor

- 1913-20: Unknown

- 1920-21: Owner F Hellier, Pio Pio

- 1921-25: Owner FF Hellier, Pio Pio

- 1925-26: Owner Aria Dairy Co., Pio Pio, steam

- 1926-unknown: Owner John Burns Ltd, Auckland, dealer

- Unknown-1938: Owner Hemmings Bros, Tapapa, sawmill

- 1938-unknown: O Hemmings, Okoroire, sawmill

- Unknown-1958: Mamaku, derelict

- 1958-1989: Owner Lions Club/Rotorua District Council, Kuirau Park, playground

- 1989-96: Owner Allan Estcourt, Rotoiti, restoration

- 1996-2021: Owner Allan Escourt, Te Amorangi Museum, Holden's Bay, Rotorua display