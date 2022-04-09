Dr Ashley Bloomfield steps down: All his greatest TV moments. Video / NZ Herald

Rotorua is ready to roll out the red carpet for Dr Ashley Bloomfield, once the director-general of health steps down in July.

"It would be an honour to host him."

These are the words of Whaka 100 director Tim Farmer, who together with five other businesses has offered to treat Bloomfield and his family to some of Rotorua's popular attractions.

Whaka 100 director Tim Farmer. Photo / NZME

Whaka 100 director Tim Farmer said Bloomfield was a "legend" for New Zealand.

"He's steered us through the pandemic, navigating serious, life-changing challenges for the country.

"As a fan of mountain biking, we invite Dr Bloomfield to take on his next big challenge with an actual finish line and medal, the Whaka 100."

Farmer said he would be happy for Bloomfield to have the chance to swap press conferences and spreadsheets for fresh air and the thrill of racing the track.

For Zorb sales and marketing manager Charlotte Brady it was a "no-brainer" for the company to offer Bloomfield a family pass.

"He's looked after the whole of New Zealand through this whole pandemic," Brady said.

"We all appreciate his efforts and are glad that he'll get time to spend time with his family."

Pullman Hotel Rotorua general manager Israel Suarez-Guido. Photo / NZME

Pullman Hotel Rotorua general manager Israel Suarez-Guido said while things have not been easy for tourism, the industry has Bloomfield to thank for the health of its staff, friends and family.

"We are extremely grateful to Dr Bloomfield for the past two years," Suarez Guido said.

"We would love to invite him to stay as a thank you from us in Rotorua."

Velocity Valley general manager Debbie Guptill said being able to treat Bloomfield and his family to a Rotorua experience was "such a small gesture" in comparison to what the doctor had done for New Zealand.

"There wasn't a second thought," Guptill said.

"We'd just like him and his family to enjoy, have a bit of fun and not really think about anything."

Guptill said she was happy to celebrate and give back to someone who had given so much.

Secret Spot Hot Tubs co-owner Keith Kolver. Photo / NZME

Secret Spot Hot Tubs co-owner Keith Kolver said Bloomfield deserved a pat on the back for doing "the hard yards" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"He's steered an unwieldy boat through some rough waters. This is our way of giving back."

READ MORE:

• Why Ashley quit: Inside the health resignations - the problems that run deep

• Who might be the next Ashley Bloomfield, and why they won't face the same scrutiny

• 'Worked tirelessly to keep Kiwis safe': Ashley Bloomfield resigns

Kolver said Bloomfield has visited Secret Spot before and he and the team were more than happy to invite the director-general of health and his family for a free soak.

"I think after a harrowing time it would be a chance for him to have some time out and reflect on what he's achieved and how many lives he's saved."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the kind offer from Rotorua tourism operators was only received by the Office of the Director-General yesterday afternoon and Bloomfield had not yet had an opportunity to view it.

However, the spokesperson said as a public service chief executive, Dr Bloomfield follows the Public Services Commission model standards for chief executives.

The model standards state: "It is not acceptable for chief executives to use their position for personal gain, or be perceived to be doing so".

"There will always be a public perception of influence or personal benefit if chief executives accept gifts, benefits, or hospitality.

"It is critical to maintaining public confidence that the integrity and motivations of chief executives are not called into question.

"The opportunity to 'network' is not a sufficient reason for accepting hospitality that is unrelated to a chief executive's core role."