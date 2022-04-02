Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty GDP up despite pandemic, Stats NZ data shows

4 minutes to read
Data from Statistics New Zealand shows the Bay's GDP had the third highest increase in the year ending March 2021. Photo / NZME

Data from Statistics New Zealand shows the Bay's GDP had the third highest increase in the year ending March 2021. Photo / NZME

Maryana Garcia
By , Maryana Garcia

The Bay of Plenty is flying in the face of the pandemic, recording "impressive" economic growth.

However, an economist believes the wider region's performance could be masking a different reality in Rotorua.

The region recorded

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.