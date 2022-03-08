Extensive algal bloom has caused a health warning to be issued for Lake Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

A health warning has been issued after satellite imagery and visual assessments have revealed extensive algal bloom throughout much of Lake Rotorua.

Toi Te Ora Public Health issued the warning after information provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council indicated the spread of algal bloom.

Today's health warning follows a health warning issued last week for the Ohau Channel, the channel that links Lake Rotorua and Lake Rotoiti.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer Dr Neil De Wet said it was important to avoid any activity that could lead to contact with the lake water.

"The bloom on Lake Rotorua is likely to be of blue-green algae which can be toxic."

Contact with water affected by blooms of blue-green algae can cause asthma and hayfever attacks in some individuals.

Contact with the blue-green algae can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Lake weed build up at the Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / Andrew Warner.

"Algal mats and scum may also accumulate along the shoreline of the lake and so it's especially important that parents ensure that children avoid contact with these as they may be toxic," said De Wet.

Dogs are particularly at risk and should also be kept away from the shoreline.

Elsewhere in New Zealand there have been reported deaths of dogs that have eaten algae on shorelines.