Ohau Channel links Lake Rotoiti and Lake Rotorua. Photo / NZME



Toxic algal blooms have prompted a health warning to be issued for Ohau Channel, near Rotorua.

Routine water test results provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirmed the presence of blue-green algal blooms which are potentially toxic.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of Health Dr Lynne Lane said the health warning meant people should avoid any activity which results in contact with the water in the channel.

Contact with blue-green algae affected water can cause asthma and hayfever attacks in some individuals.

It can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Signage will be erected at the Ohau Channel.

The health warning issued last December for Okawa Bay at the western end of Lake Rotoiti remains in place.

Lane said algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins harmful for people as well as animals.

"If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles floating in it then it is best to avoid contact with it."

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts can be found here.